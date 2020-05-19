The coronavirus and everything that has involved in the world of football has strongly affected the economy. The competitive break of just over three months has affected not only the profits of European clubs, but also the market value of their players, with falls that fell above 20% of their valuation in February. A detailed KPMG report of the impact of Covid-19 in king sport he determines that there is a group of players who seem immune to the pandemic.

The Generation Z, the one that appears after the millennial and that includes the decade between the mid-90s and the mid-2000s, is the one that has been least affected by the braking forced by the coronavirus. The most outstanding players in this group, those who showed the highest value in February, have hardly suffered the consequences of two months of inactivity.

The KPMG report focuses its observation on the 20 most valuable players in the world: from Kylian Mbappé –The most expensive (177) – a Matthijs De Ligt – the top 20 (80) -. From February, before quarantine, to this month of May, when almost all of them see the light, they fix the fall in prices in percentages ranging from 4.7% to 25.5%. It is precisely to the Generation Z This collapse has affected the least with losses in its appraisal that do not exceed 10%.

The most ostentatious example is that of Jadon Sancho (2000). For KPMG, the British from Borussia Dortmund was valued at 139 million in February and now, with the return of the Premier, they set their price at 127 million, a drop of 8.5%. Set the top 10 Marcus Rashford (1997). The also English was worth three months ago 109 kilos and now he has only dropped to 101, eight million less for a drop of 6.7%. Trent Alexander-Arnold (1998), another Briton, is among the top 20 and also fulfills the premise: his appraisal has gone from 91 to 87 million euros (4.7%), the smallest percentage drop in the ranking prepared by KPMG.

The positions of that top 20 close two products of the 1999, the German Kai Havertz and the dutch Matthijs de Ligt. In percentage terms, its falls are at 5.1% and 6.9%, respectively. The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker has gone from being valued at 85 million to 81; Juve’s central defender fell more: from 86 to 80.

White Generation Z also immune

They are not in the top 20 that KPMG determines but they are in the usual appraisal evaluations of a specialized website such as Transfermarkt. The youth of the Real Madrid, the meringues of the Generation Z, have also not been affected by the coronavirus and have some antibody principles. So much Vinicius, Rodrygo how Fede Valverde they have not collapsed either.

The spectacular year of Fede Valverde at the orders of Zinedine Zidane it shot at the market tripling its value in months up to 60 million at the beginning of March, just when the whole coronavirus crisis exploded and soccer was paralyzed. The fall in the value of the Argentine has been only six million euros, now it is priced at 54 kilos, he has only lost one 10% of its value during the pandemic.

In the case of the Brazilian duo, their fall is the same, from the 10%. The last appraisal of both was in December and both were worth the same, 50 million euros. After the period of confinement and quarantine, both Rodrygo how Vinicius they have lost only five million, from 50 to 45 kilos. His devaluation, perhaps due to his youth, is not being so severe for those of the Generation Z.