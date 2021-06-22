Continue the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 the General from Durango Y Sultans from Monterrey face in the same today Tuesday June 22, 2021, and here you can listen and see live the play from 8:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) in Mexico.

Durango Generals (7-19)

The starting pitcher for the General from Durango will be Wendolyn Bautista

Sultans of Monterrey (9-16)

The starting pitcher for the Sultans from Monterrey it will be mitch atkins

LMB 2021 Live: Generals of Durango Vs. Sultans of Monterrey

The play today in the LMB 2021 Come in General from Durango Y Sultans from Monterrey You can enjoy it from 8:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) in Mexico.