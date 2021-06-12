Continue the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 the General from Durango Y Bulls from Tijuana they face in the same today Friday June 11, 2021, and here you can listen and see live the play from 10:05 p.m. (10:05 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 9:05 p.m. (9:05 p.m.) in Mexico.
Durango Generals (4-14)
The starting pitcher for the General from Durango it will be Ranfi Casimiro
Tijuana Bulls (12-6)
The starting pitcher for the Bulls from Tijuana it will be Carlos Hernández
LMB 2021 Live: Generals of Durango Vs. Bulls of Tijuana
