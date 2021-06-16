Generalized losses at the closing of the parks in Southeast Asia

Bangkok, Jun 16 (.) .- Stock markets in Southeast Asia ended the day with widespread losses on Wednesday, at the expense of the US Federal Reserve meeting and optimism about the recovery of the US economy.

The parks of Manila, Ho Chi Minh, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore closed in the red, while only Bangkok did so in the positive.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market fell 35.30 points, 1.11 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,139.57 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock market fell 10.47 integers, 0.17 percent, and the JCI index ended with 6,078.57 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange lost 3.05 points, 0.19 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,578.32 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock rose 1.47 whole, 0.09 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,623.78 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange fell 3.38 integers, down 0.05 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,973.35 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,356.52 units after falling 10.84 integers or 0.79 percent.

