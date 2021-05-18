Generalized Gains in Southeast Asian Stocks

Bangkok, May 18 (EFE) .- The parks of Southeast Asia closed this Tuesday with generalized gains despite the fact that several countries in the area are facing the worst outbreaks of coronavirus and have expanded restrictions to try to contain the pandemic.

The biggest rise took place one more day in the Singapore stock market, while Manila led the losses.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market advanced 24.67 points, or 2.04 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,142.63 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur square gained 0.94 points, down 0.5 percent, and the selective KLCI finished at 1,581.32 units.

The Jakarta floor gained 0.54 integers, 0.01 percent, and the JCI index finished with 5,834.40 units.

The Bangkok stock market advanced 17.64 points, 1.14 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,566.80 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange fell 38.84 integers, 0.62 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,244.74 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,252.68 units after losing 6.02 integers or 0.48 percent.

