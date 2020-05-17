Juanra Bonet, on the set of ‘Boom’, José Irún

The coronavirus changed television as a child eats ice cream: first little by little and then suddenly. After making some adjustments during the first fortnight of March, such as removing the public from the sets, starting on the 15th and already in alarm, the medium entered a state of exception. The usual programs were suspended, the contests and soap operas stopped recording, and the screen stopped showing that world of spotlights and sets in which millions of people are lost every day. Instead, an unrecognizable normal arrived, in which presenters broadcast precariously from their homes, little or no makeup and less illuminated, using their computers or diminutive equipment, and sharing the limelight with more people from their homes on broken screens. It was either that or stop broadcasting. The audience shot up to numbers never seen in Spain – what would it do if not, with millions of people locked up at home? -, the news programs gained as much space as possible, and stopped talking about a return to what was before. Television, like the world, had become unrecognizable.

This week we experience something similar to that return. Antena 3 brings this Monday the first and only major premiere of general television in a long time: Pasapalabra, which, after a special program last week, begins broadcasting at its usual time, at 8:00 p.m. It is also the day that new installments of the contests that accompany it on the same chain are reissued: Boom and Ahora caigo.

These recordings are made in Barcelona and not in Madrid, as in Pasapalabra, two cities that are still in phase 0 of de-escalation. However, the programs structure the Antena 3 afternoons in such a way that the network has preferred to advance the return, albeit by reforming the sets to maintain safe distances, and surrounding the sets with draconian vigilance. It is also important to get the public used to seeing Pasapalabra in their new home before they leave home again. Mediaset, on the other hand, has not had to face these challenges because its afternoons are based on the five hours of Save me, which never stopped broadcasting (also with restricted sets and distances between collaborators).

The novelty of the programs broadcast remotely and its almost youtuber aesthetic does not always keep the public interested. In the United States, where the quarantine began weeks later than in Spain, several of the chains that resorted to this format show wear and tear on the audience. Especially American Idol and The Voice, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which now account for half the audience than their first shows.

