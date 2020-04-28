BRASILIA – Responsible for the ordinances on arms and ammunition revoked by President Jair Bolsonaro, Army Brigadier General Eugênio Pacelli Vieira Mota affirmed, in a letter, that the norms were aimed at national security and did not attend “punctual interests” of the arms sector.

The general stepped down as director of inspection of controlled products a week after the acts were published by the army. During the period he was in the vacancy, he headed the group that prepared the texts.

The State revealed on Monday, the 27th, that the Federal Public Ministry opened two investigations to ascertain signs of interference by the president in exclusive acts of the Army for having revoked the three ordinances without any plausible justification. According to the regional prosecutor of the Republic Rachel Branquinho, the president may have acted to benefit a portion of his constituency, which defends the arms industry.

The general’s letter was delivered to his subordinates and superiors on his farewell. The document was seen as a demonstration that the rules hurt the interests of the president’s voters. “… I’m sorry if sometimes I didn’t attend you in specific interests … I couldn’t and we can’t: our greatest commitment will always be to the tranquility of social security and the ability to mobilize national industry”, wrote the general in reference to businessmen in the sector.

In the opinion of the prosecutors, the revoked rules made it difficult for organized crime to access ammunition and weapons diverted from barracks. The cancellation of the ordinances and the departure of the general from office came under pressure from lobbyists from arms and ammunition companies.

In the letter, Pacelli highlighted “achievements” related to the modernization of arms control during his administration and cited the ordinances. “There were four important presidential decrees to be regulated,” said the general. Pacelli does not give any thanks to his ex-boss, the general Laerte de Souza Santos, which signed the revocation of the ordinances, as determined by Bolsonaro. Laerte is head of the Army Logistics Command, to which Pacelli’s sector was subordinate.

Exoneration

In the report, the Army’s Social Communication Center pointed out that the official’s dismissal did not occur due to political pressure or interference from the Presidency. The advisory highlighted that the change in the position is a “routine activity”, done regularly to promote generals.

Pacelli handed over the position in an “inauguration ceremony” on April 16. The following day, Bolsonaro went to Twitter to inform that he had determined the cancellation of the ordinances prepared by the general’s group. The president’s order to repeal the rules was accepted by the Army Logistics Command (Colog) on ​​the 18th.

For two months Pacelli had been under pressure on the social networks of arms groups due to the publication of the ordinances. Collectors, snipers and hunters’ clubs (CACs), in addition to Facebook pages that sell weapons, have been mocking the general’s actions because of the ordinances. These groups, according to prosecutors heard by the state, demand that the president interfere in functions that, by law, are assigned to the army.

The investigation into Bolsonaro’s interference in the Army increased the weariness of the Planalto chief in Congress and the pressure to open an impeachment process. PSB deputies evaluate to include the accusation of interference in the Army in the request that they had for interference in the PF.

