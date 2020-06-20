WASHINGTON (AP) – Several protesters used chains to tear down the only statue of a Confederate general in the United States capital and set him on fire.

The protest occurred late Friday, the day of emancipation, or “Juneteenth,” which marked the end of slavery in the United States, amid continued anti-racist protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protesters erupted in cheers and jumps as the 3.4-meter (11-foot) tall statue of Albert Pike teetered off its granite pedestal before falling backwards, landing in the midst of a cloud of dust. Later, the protesters surrounded her and lit a bonfire to try to burn her, while chanting slogans such as: « Without justice, there is no peace! » and « No to the racist police! »

Eyewitness accounts and videos posted on social media indicated that the police were at the scene, but refrained from intervening.

President Donald Trump quickly tweeted about the demolition, complaining: « The police in the capital are not doing their job, they saw how a statue was knocked down and burned. »

These people must be arrested immediately. A disgrace for our country! « He added.

Several protesters read Trump’s tweet with a megaphone and celebrated his anger. After the demolition, most of the protesters returned peacefully to Lafayette Park, adjacent to the White House.

The Pike statue has been a source of controversy for years. The former Confederate Army general was also a longtime influential leader of the Freemasons, who revere Pike and who paid for the statue. Pike’s body is buried at the headquarters of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry in the capital, which also contains a small museum in his honor.

The statue, dedicated in 1901, was located in the Plaza of the Judiciary, approximately 800 meters (half a mile) from the United States Capitol. It was built at the request of the Freemasons, who successfully lobbied Congress to grant them a site to place the statue, as long as Pike was represented in civilian, not military, clothing.

Racial tensions in the country erupted after Floyd’s death late last month, prompting protests on the streets of various cities. A video shows a white cop using his knee to press Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes, in which the handcuffed black man said, « I can’t breathe. » The agent, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with manslaughter.

Thomas reported from Savannah, Georgia.