General shock and pain in politics over Olivia’s tragic end

The ship of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography Ángeles Alvariño during the tracking tasks of the girls Anna and Olivia (Photo: Miguel Barreto / .)

The appearance of the body of one of the two girls who had disappeared in Tenerife, Anna, the oldest of 9 years, has caused a commotion in part of Spanish society. The news, which was known during the night of Thursday, has also caused the pronouncement of numerous politicians, leaders of formations and public figures, who have not hesitated in solidarity with the mother, Beatriz Zimmerman.

Many of them have also condemned vicarious violence -and sexist violence-, giving visibility to this problem and elevating it to a state issue that must be resolved as soon as possible. In fact, there are countless expressions of public support for the girls’ mothers on Twitter.

The President of the Government of Spain himself, Pedro Sánchez, wrote from his Twitter account a message of support which he described as “terrible news” and in which he explained that he could not imagine the pain he had caused. The Executive Leader sent “my hug, my love and that of my entire family, who today show solidarity with Beatriz and her loved ones.”

It has not been the only voice of the PSOE that has been heard. The head of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, has also expressed solidarity and expressed “consternation and pain invades us.” Similarly, the president of the Lower House, Meritxell Batet, explained that “there are no words to express the horror.”

Also the head of the opposition, the popular Pablo Casado, has made public his shock with a tweet, in which he pointed out that “hope has given way to desolation and the deepest pain for his loss.” Casado has shown his “affection” and “support …

