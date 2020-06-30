The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. . / Miguel Gutiérrez / Archive

Different Latin American governments condemned on Monday the expulsion of Venezuela from the ambassador of the European Union by the Nicolás Maduro regime, after the supranational bloc communicated new sanctions to 11 members of the dictatorship. At the time this article is being written, they are among them Colombia, Paraguay and Bolivia.

Through a publication on his Twitter account, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Iván Duque administration indicated in turn that it renews its call “the international community to stop tyranny in our brother country«

A similar message was issued by his Paraguayan counterpart, who indicated that « he deplores the decision of the illegal regime to expel Isabel Brilhante » and urges « continue working for the cessation of tyranny and to promote the return of democracy in that country«

The interim government of Jeanine Áñez, meanwhile, supported the conviction with a statement of its own, and indicated that « also reaffirms its support for the European Union, in the multiple efforts it makes to achieve a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis in Venezuela«

Maduro announced the expulsion in the afternoon, in a televised message. « The European Union continues to have the arrogant attitude of believing itself superior to us and from there determine who behaves well and who behaves badly, » he said, giving the diplomat 72 hours to leave the Caribbean country.

« From Venezuela we speak clearly and harshly to the European Union. We are not afraid of anyone. So the EU today issued a resolution where the supremacist EU sanctions those Venezuelans who, as part of state institutions, defend the Constitution. Who are they to impose themselves with the threat? Enough is enough! ”, He added.

In the morning, the EU had sanctioned 11 deputies from the National Assembly who, under Maduro’s orders, They tried to take control of the Venezuelan legislative body last January, in order to seize the position from Juan Guaidó, who is recognized as interim president of the country by more than sixty countries.

Among them stands out Luis Parra, who declared himself president of the National Assembly despite not having the necessary votes. In addition to Parra, the other sanctioned officials are: José Ornelas Ferreira, Gladys del Valle Requena, Tania Díaz González, Elvis Eduardo Hidrobo Amoroso, Juan José Mendoza Jover, Jorge Eliezer Márquez Monsalve, Frank Mora Salcedo and Dinora Bustamante Puera.

« The people added to the list are particularly responsible for acting against the democratic functioning of the National Assembly, including stripping the parliamentary immunity of several of its members, including its president, Juan Guaidó. The actions that motivate the inclusion decision also include initiating prosecutions for political reasons and creating obstacles for a political and democratic solution to the crisis in Venezuela., as well as serious violations of human rights and restrictions on fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of the press and expression, ”states a statement from the European Council of the EU.

With this measure, there are already 36 Chavista officials under EU sanctions, which include a travel ban and an asset freeze on the territory. « These measures target individuals and do not affect the general population, » the EU clarified.

Venezuela became in 2017 the first Latin American country sanctioned by the EU that, since then, It has imposed an arms embargo, as well as sanctions against 25 Venezuelan officials, the last seven, in September, for « torture » and « human rights violations. ». Those sanctions were extended from the end of November 2019 until November 14, 2020, due to « persistent actions that undermine democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights » in Venezuela.

More on this topic:

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro expelled the ambassador of the European Union from the country