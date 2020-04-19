On the date that the Brazilian Army Day is celebrated, the force’s commander, General Edson Pujol, classified the pandemic of the new coronavirus as “one of the biggest crises experienced by Brazil in recent times”. According to the institution, 25 thousand military personnel are working in actions to combat Covid-19 in the country.

In Brasilia, supporters of Jair Bolsonaro are preparing demonstrations for this Sunday afternoon, 19, in defense of the Army and also of the President of the Republic. Sites and scholarship groups on the Internet have also scheduled caravans for today calling for the “deposition” of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and governors.

The message from the Army commander says that the force has more than 250,000 men, who are available to the country if requested.

Regarding the pandemic, General Edson Pujol said that he has supported the federal government, states and municipalities in actions such as the construction of field hospitals, disinfection of public facilities, production of medicines and individual protection materials. The military has also been active in the distribution of food and participated in awareness campaigns, vaccination and blood donation.

“Almost four centuries separate us from the achievements of the heroes of the Battle of Guararapes. Those Brazilians fought without fear to defend the colonial territory from the foreign invader and, at the same time, inaugurated a genuine feeling of belonging to the land and of love for the Fatherland. seed of a strong and sovereign country, of a capable, warrior and supportive people “, wrote the army commander.

“At the height of its greatness, Brazil today has a ground force committed, prepared and efficient, in line with the needs and aspirations of the country. (…) Brazilian nation, our reason for being and existing, always count on the strong arm and the helping hand of your army. Amalgam of society, aware of our duties as a military man and citizen, from the Pampas to the Amazon, from the coast to the Pantanal, exclusively dedicated, disciplined, able and trained, we are 220 thousand combatants ready to fight without fear! “concluded General Edson Pujol.

