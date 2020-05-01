Mandatory, systematic, recommended, preferable … The public authorities have used a wide range of adjectives to describe the wearing of masks. And during the pandemic, politicians have changed their doctrine a lot, according to the shortage of masks. During the presentation of his deconfinement plan on April 28, the Prime Minister specified the situations in which this barrier tool was to be used by the population, in addition to the barrier measures. But also who would be allowed to sell and who would foot the bill. The needs are colossal since at the rate of two masks per person per day, 120 million units must be available by May 11. Review of the 4 key questions to be equipped at the time of deconfinement.

1. Will masks be mandatory or recommended?

Overall, wearing a mask is essential when social distancing is impossible. Users of public transport, as well as people taking a taxi and a VTC without Plexiglass protection, must therefore wear a “general public” mask.

The Ministry of National Education said on April 29 that all teachers must also be equipped. Students, from college, will be housed in the same boat. However, wearing a mask will not be recommended in primary and prohibited in kindergarten, because of the risk of misuse. The Prime Minister nevertheless specified that “there will be masks available to directors for special cases”, like children with symptoms of Covid-19, while waiting for their parents to come and get them.

The government therefore followed the advice of the scientific council, and not that of the Academy of Medicine which declared itself in favor of wearing a mask for students from CP “during recreational activities outside the classroom and at school. leaving the establishment “. No obligation a fortiori in crèches: the General Directorate of Health estimates that the minimum age to wear a mask is 2 years.

Shops and businesses:

While a large majority of businesses will be able to reopen on May 11, wearing a mask will only be “recommended”. Emphasis will be placed on respecting the minimum safety distances, with the obligation to “comply with strict specifications”. However, “a merchant may make entry subject to the wearing of a mask,” said Edouard Philippe. Germany has made the choice to impose the wearing of masks in all shops from April 28. As for companies that cannot continue to telework after May 11, they are “invited to equip their employees”. The Ministry of Labor specifies that if the employee carries loads or performs an operation “requiring the work of several operators in the immediate vicinity of each other”, it is necessary to favor masks of category 1, therefore having a filtration level of 90% and change it “before the end of the 4 hours of use”. These measures are in fact in accordance with the Labor Code which provides that the employer must take the necessary measures “to ensure security and protect the physical and moral health of workers”.

2. Where will they be distributed?

To facilitate access to this tool, which is now recommended in many circumstances, the government has authorized several distribution channels: tobacconists and pharmacies, thanks to a decree published on April 26, are already authorized to use it. sell. As for local authorities (town halls in particular), the President of the Republic declared on April 13 that “the State, from May 11, in conjunction with the mayors, should allow each French person to obtain a mask for the general public “. Without waiting, some municipalities embarked on the hunt for masks, sometimes making group orders to weigh in the negotiation. Each community will specify the place where the citizen can collect his mask. Free distributions will also be organized by several public actors. The Île-de-France region distributed 500,000 masks on April 29 to public transport users. Each received a pack of 10 surgical masks. National Education must provide masks to all teachers.

As for companies, they can obtain their supplies via different platforms: stopcovid19.fr for orders over 5,000 masks, the La Poste platform available from April 30 and intended for very small and medium-sized businesses, or even large retailers . C-discount has sold 60 million masks for sale. And Agnès Pannier-Runacher announced on April 29 that it had obtained an agreement from the large distribution so that it begins to sell it next week. The Carrefour, Système U, Auchan, Aldi, Colruyt, Cora, Groupe Casino, Intermarché, Leclerc, Netto and Supermarché Match banners agree to offer them at a price of 2 or 3 euros.

3. Who will pay? And how much ?

This question is not yet completely settled. The only certainty: education and early childhood personnel, who are obliged to wear a mask, will be equipped free of charge by the Ministry of Education. Most town halls should also apply the principle of free admission. Finally, the poorest people should be able to get them for free, in pharmacies or town halls.

Edouard Philippe indicated that the State will assume “50% of the cost of the masks within the limit of a reference price”. It remains to be defined. Agnés Pannier-Runacher, Secretary of State to the Minister of the Economy and Finance, asked the DGGCRF (general directorate for consumer competition and the repression of fraud) to make price proposals, “the objective being to guarantee access to all to quality masks and at reasonable prices”, one indicates to the ministry. An average price of 5 euros has been circulating for several days but “we currently only find 4.80 euros HT, warns Fabrice Chailloux, president of the delegation of tobacconists of Seine-et-Marne. Result, we can not sell them for less than € 9. I find many masks cheaper but I’m not sure of their quality. “

4. Will we have enough for the whole population?

Edouard Philippe wanted to be reassuring: “There will be enough masks in the country from May 11,” he said on Monday. Some 20 million “general public” masks will be available as of May. At the rate of 2 masks per person minimum, it would take about 120 million. A note from Bercy revealed by the JDD moreover stipulated that “weekly national production and imports are still insufficient at this stage to cover the entire need”. Pharmacists have a hard time getting their supplies. “We waited 15 days for the order authorizing us to sell masks, storm Gilles Bonnefond, president of the Union of Unions of Pharmacists of Officine (UPSO). Today is the rat race and we announces 3 weeks delay. ” In other words around May 20 …