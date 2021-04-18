General Motors will decide in 45 days its possible future in LMDh and GTD Pro

The die is cast. General Motors will decide within a maximum period of 45 days its sports projects at IMSA for 2023. Currently present in the DPi category with Cadillac and in the GTLM class with Corvette, the American giant must decide If you want to give continuity to these projects and start two programs in the LMDh and GTD Pro categories. Although these programs would not start until the 2023 season, the deadlines required by the vehicles make the decision have to be immediate for undertake the design and development of the LMDh prototype and the GT3 vehicle with guarantees necessary to compete in this category.

Looking at the queen class of the IMSA, General Motors has the option to keep its project and develop an LMDh prototype under the Cadillac emblem. The competition against brands like Audi, Porsche or Acura seems really attractive, but it also adds an extra dose of demand, since these manufacturers have begun the process of designing their prototypes. For its part, the project in the GTD Pro class would be under the banner of Corvette Racing, with the preferred option of convert current Corvette C8.R GTE to be GT3 compliant that has prevailed in this category since 2022.

In this line, Mark Stielow As General Motors Racing Manager, he stated: “The biggest challenges we are working on now as a group at the competition level are in sports car racing. The GTLM class will become GTD Pro, which means that it will be under GT3 regulations. We are working hard on developing a possible conversion package for our car for that. For its part, we have analyzed the LMDh proposal. It is very interesting for us and there will be many manufacturers there. There will be great emotions in the category, so we will make all the decisions in the next 45 days».