General Motors wants to return to the Moon with its new Lunar Terrain Vehicle

The conquest of outer space it is something that has always fascinated the human species. From remote and immemorial times we have dreamed of reaching the moon and stepping on the stars. Thanks to al advancement of technology it has been possible to reach milestones like sending a rocket to Mars. In addition, the unmanned vehicles that go with it are already sending data and images to Earth. And this is where the big car manufacturers.

General Motors was the first major manufacturer to put a four-wheeler into “orbit”. It was with the Lunar Rover of the Apollo 15 mission, back in 1971. Since then his plans, in this area of ​​the industry, have changed several times. So far, what is willing to send another vehicle with its technological seal. But be careful, you will not do it alone, as you will have the invaluable help of a partner with great experience.

General Motors will work with Lockheed Martin to develop the Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV)

Does the name Lockheed Martin sound familiar to you? Sure not, but this company has been working with NASA for more than 50 years in the development of robotic and human spacecraft. Together with General Motors they will create the new generation of lunar vehicles to transport astronauts on the surface of the Moon. And you will wonder, what will this new vehicle be called? Well, Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV), the very original choice …

According statements by Rick Ambrose, Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin Space…

“This alliance brings together powerful innovation from both companies to make a class of transforming vehicles ” […] “Surface mobility is critical to enable and sustain long-term exploration of the lunar surface. These next-generation rovers will dramatically expand the reach of astronauts as they conduct high-priority scientific research on the Moon that will ultimately impact humanity’s understanding of our place in the solar system. “

For its part, Alan Wexler, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Growth General Motors has stated that …

“General Motors made history by applying advanced technologies and engineering to support the Lunar Rover vehicle that Apollo 15 astronauts drove on the Moon” […] “Working together with Lockheed Martin and their deep space exploration expertise, we plan to support American astronauts on the Moon once again.”

As for his technology, have indicated that autonomous driving systems They will enable vehicles to prepare for human landings, provide commercial payload services, and enhance the range and usefulness of scientific payloads and experiments. Nothing is known about a date for its possible presentation. Time to time.

