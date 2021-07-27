General Motors sues Ford for wanting to use the BlueCruise name

The court disputes between car manufacturers They come from very, very, very far. Among those that we can cite, the “threat” of Renault’s demand towards Fiat comes to mind when it wanted to resurrect the mythical Panda. The Italians wanted to use the name «Gingo» and the Gauls said it looked a lot like their, also utilitarian, Twingo. But it is not the only “fight” that has been resolved in recent years.

So that “blood does not reach the river” the Patent and Trademark Office was invented. This entity is in charge of giving legal coverage to patents, trademarks and designs that manufacturers (of all types of industries) want to protect. In this way, although with exceptions, the trademarks are respected. And so we get to the point where we are: General Motors has filed a lawsuit against Ford for the use of the name BlueCruise. Is he right …?

General Motors, along with Cruise, do not want Ford to use a derivation of this name …

To explain the situation, we will go to the root of the question. If we translate the word Cruise (applied to the automobile sector) comes to mean “Cruise”. Well, in case you didn’t know, the first car in history to incorporate a cruise control was the 1958 Chrysler Imperial. It was not as sophisticated as the current ones, but it was the one that opened the ban. Now, their use is so common that practically all cars and manufacturers include them.

If we go back to the 21st century, General Motors already registered with the USPTO the brand Super Cruise. The first registration dates from 2016 and the second from 2019 always, in theory, with the approval of its subsidiary Cruise. Both were granted and he has been using them ever since. So far what Ford has wanted to use the name BlueCruise so that your customers know how this technology has evolved in their cars. Come on, adapt it to your ADAS …

However, it seems that General Motors is not for the job of Ford using this name. In this way, and according to various sources, we have learned that they have filed a lawsuit with the California Court. To be more exact, at the San Francisco headquarters, stating that “they should not make use of this name, as it goes against the legal protection of the Cruise brand.” Denomination that, if nobody indicates otherwise, belongs to them.

For its part, Ford through Mike Levine and his Twitter account has explained what has happened. According to his words, this prohibition is unfounded, since all the brands in the sector use Cruise or some derivation to refer to this system. For now the legal procedure is not open to the public, but it seems that the “cockfight” is more than served. Who will win? Bets accepted …

