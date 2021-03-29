General Motors may follow Tesla to accept Bitcoin (BTC) payments

General Motors could be preparing to accept payments for Bitcoin or its vehicles. Although nothing concrete has been announced, the company’s recent survey on the possibility of the use of Bitcoin (BTC) by its customers revealed a lot.

If this becomes a reality, it will be the second car company to accept Bitcoin payments after Tesla opened its doors for Bitcoin last week. It would also make a big statement towards mass adoption of Bitcoin if your customers are allowed to buy their favorite car brand using Bitcoin.

The news is still speculation.

While General Motors has vehemently denied having plans to invest in Bitcoin, the company may be supporting the adoption of the cryptocurrency for payments.

Last month, the company’s CEO, Marry Barra, categorically denied having any investment interest in Bitcoin. Barra was asked if the company has plans to hold Bitcoin, given that several high-profile companies are now doing so.

“We have no plans to invest in Bitcoin, so stop there.” She said. But he added that the company will be monitoring and evaluating customer interests when it comes to using digital currency as a payment method.

New to Bitcoin but not new to Blockchain

General Motors is one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world. The company has always gone through various protocols and processes before introducing something new to its market. While its interest in Bitcoin is still unclear, the automaker understands the importance of blockchain technology, from which Bitcoin was developed.

General Motors has already started patenting blockchain uses for driverless automation and security information. It may not be surprising to many observers if the company eventually embraces Bitcoin. The news about General Motor’s interest in Bitcoin has not had any severe impact on the price of the cryptocurrency. The price of Bitcoin is still quite stable at the moment, and it is unclear where the price will go.