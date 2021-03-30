General Motors may follow Tesla in accepting Bitcoin payments, but will not invest in Bitcoin

Compartir

General Motors Company may be willing to accept Bitcoin as an official payment method in the future.

During the company’s fourth-quarter earnings conference call, General Motors CEO Mary Barra revealed that the car company can accept crypto as a form of payment. Barra revealed this probability when he answered a question initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas. He asked if GM could follow other companies, notably Tesla, to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet or accept it as a method of payment for the purchase of cars.

Jonas asked: “… a BTC of $ 45,000 is optimal for an expensive purchase like a car. So how does GM think about this opportunity? “

Barra responded that General Motors has no plans to invest in Bitcoin, but said the manufacturer would monitor customer demand for crypto as a method of payment for vehicles and services. Barra told reporters during the earnings conference call: “We have no plans to invest in bitcoin, so period. This is something that we will monitor and evaluate. If there is strong customer demand in the future, there is nothing to stop us from doing so. “

During this discussion, it was revealed that GM has been seeking customer feedback on the use of crypto as a form of full or partial payment.

The Detroit-based motor vehicle producer was one of the first manufacturers to start investing heavily in the blockchain space. The company began patenting blockchain uses for personal safety data and driverless vehicles. GM partnered with blockchain specialists “Spring Labs” in 2019.

Cryptocurrencies make their way into traditional finance

According to its announcement, GM is being chosen as the likely automaker to follow in Tesla’s footsteps and accept the cryptocurrency as payment. Last month, Tesla moved $ 1.5 billion of its capital to Bitcoin, amid CEO Elon Musk repeatedly showing his admiration for the leading crypto asset alongside altcoin Doge. Last week, Musk tweeted: “Now you can buy a Tesla with Bitcoin.”

Although Musk did not provide various details of the crypto payments methodology, he claimed that Bitcoin paid to the car producer will not be converted to traditional fiat currency and that the company would use in-house and open source software to process payments.

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC, which is a prominent investor in car maker Tesla, recently said that we should expect tech companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets in the near future. She revealed that large firms have been asking her if it was a good idea to allocate large sums of cash to Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

Businesses outside of the US are now following MicroStrategy and Tesla in buying cryptocurrencies. For example, Hong Kong-listed Meitu bought $ 22 million of Bitcoin and $ 18 million of Ether to diversify its cash pool into cryptocurrencies. Norwegian oil services company Aker also recently invested $ 58 million in Bitcoin and blockchain-related services.

