The NBA He is still looking for the ideal way to end the season and once it seems that he is determined to play the final phase at the Disney World facility in Orlando, the competition model is still being debated. In a survey conducted by the General Managers of all NBA franchises, 75% have opted to hold a tournament that determines the positions of each team in the playoffs, rather than a World Cup-style group stage before of the semifinals and final, as indicated in TheRinger.

