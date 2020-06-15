MAIN NEWS

VIRUSES HEALTH: Europe opens its borders as fear of an outbreak in China grows

BRUSSELS:

Europe opens its borders as fear of a Chinese outbreak grows

Europe is reopening its internal borders on Monday, after months of isolation to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, a step forward that coincides with fear of a second wave in China and with the critical situation in Latin America, still in the eye of the hurricane .

By Toni CERDÀ, with Beatriz LECUMBERRI in Paris and the . offices around the world

BEIJING

Coronavirus outbreak in Beijing neighborhoods imposes new confinement

Beijing redoubled efforts on Monday to try to contain a covid-19 outbreak in some neighborhoods of the city, where 79 new cases linked to a giant market were found, which forced to decree new confinements in residential areas and carry out additional tests.

By Jing Xuan TENG

VIENNA:

The European borders are reopened in stages and according to the countries

After three months of isolation within their national borders, Europeans have been able to travel more easily from one country to another since Monday, due to the decrease in the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

NOVA GORICA, Slovenia

Reopening border between twin cities of Italy and Slovenia

The twin cities Gorizia and Nova Gorica, on the border between Italy and Slovenia, celebrated this Monday the dismantling of the fence that kept them separate since the start of the covid-19 health crisis, symbolizing the end of the travel restrictions imposed. in Europe to contain the pandemic.

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain:

The « privilege » of returning to Mallorca after three months of closure due to the virus

The Daniel Wiener mask does not hide the satisfaction of being part of the first group of tourists authorized to land on the sunny Balearic Islands on Monday, even a week before the reopening of the Spanish borders.

By Thomas PERROTEAU

ROME:

Europe prepares a summer on the beach after the pandemic

Europe is preparing for a summer vacation marked by the coronavirus pandemic. What will happen after this June 15, the day when the borders within the European Union reopened?

BRUSSELS AIRPORT, Belgium:

Brussels airport warms up with the return of tourism

Tourists were again touring the Brussels airport on Monday after weeks of confinement for the new coronavirus, which, however, continues to float in the environment as thousands of posters, public address announcements and hand disinfection points recall.

By Marine LAOUCHEZ

FIRA, Greece:

Santorini awaits the return of tourists with fear and impatience

Santorini Island, one of the most touristy in Greece, awaits the return of visitors on Monday, divided between impatience to recover its hustle and fear of the new coronavirus, which until now has not affected it.

By Chantal VALERY

OTHER NEWS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC BY REGIONS AND TOPICS:

– AMERICA

IZTAPALAPA, Mexico City:

The three hours in which everything is reduced to ashes in a Mexican crematorium

Two operators lower Ramiro’s body wrapped in a blue bag from the carriage and lead him to the oven. In three hours it will be reduced to ashes and will expand the coronavirus death saga in the Iztapalapa cemetery, in Mexico.

By Yussel GONZALEZ

–EUROPE

PARIS:

Shall we go out to eat? France takes a step towards normality

The restaurant owners in Paris eagerly awaited this moment. After almost three months of closure due to the coronavirus, all establishments in the French capital can welcome customers in the interior from this Monday, although the influx is not massive.

By María Elena BUCHELI

LONDON:

The reasons for the significant balance of victims of coronavirus in the United Kingdom

The significant balance of victims of new coronaviruses in the United Kingdom, with some 42,000 deaths, fuels doubts and criticism despite the government assuring that it made « the right decisions at the right time ».

By Sylvain PEUCHMAURD

– ASIA

TAICHUNG, Taiwan:

Pandemic triggers bicycle manufacturing in Taiwan

Bicycle manufacturing skyrocketed in Taiwan, spurred by global demand sparked by fear of contracting the coronavirus on crowded buses and subways in Europe or America or the need for outdoor activity after weeks of confinement.

(Taiwan society bicycle pandemic manufacturing virus health, Focus, 600 words – Already transmitted)

— ECONOMY

LIME:

Peru’s GDP plummets 40% year-on-year in April due to coronavirus

Peru’s GDP registered a historical fall of 40.49% year-on-year in April due to the semi-paralysis of its economy caused by the drastic confinement imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the government reported on Monday.

by Luis Jaime CISNEROS

— SOCIETY

MONTEVIDEO:

« Theater in your window »: a proposal to alleviate the confinement in Uruguay

With the shows suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, a Uruguayan black theater company devised an initiative to present free, short plays at the foot of buildings, with the aim of bringing a little joy to homes in times of confinement.

OTHER NEWS IN THE WORLD

– AMERICA

ATLANTA:

« Tired Of Being Killed »: Atlanta March Against Racism In America

Protesters march Monday in Atlanta to the state capitol, after the death of a black man at the hands of a white police officer sparked new protests against racism and police brutality in the United States.

By Wes Bruer with Chris Lefkow in Washington

ATLANTA:

Mayor of Atlanta well positioned to integrate presidential formula with Biden

The chances are increasing for Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor of Atlanta, to integrate the presidential formula spearheaded by Democrat Joe Biden for the November elections in the United States.

By Michael MATHES

NY:

The strength of African-American music resonates with anti-racist protests

Anti-racism protesters have honed their creativity to accompany allusive protests in the United States, where new music is mixed with classics of all time.

By Maggy DONALDSON

– ASIA

MANILA:

Critical journalist convicted of Philippine president

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was convicted of cyber-defamation on Monday by a Manila court and is liable to up to six years in prison, in a trial her advocates call an attempt to silence the detractors of President Rodrigo Duterte.

— MIDDLE EAST

VIENNA:

Delicate negotiations begin on Iran’s nuclear program in Vienna

Iran began delicate negotiations on its nuclear program within the IAEA on Monday, in which the increase in its enriched uranium reserves and its decision to prevent access to two suspicious plants could exacerbate tensions.

By Sophie MAKRIS

– EUROPE

MOSCOW:

Russia sentences an American to 16 years in prison for espionage

A former US Marine, Paul Whelan, was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison for espionage in Russia, a case that may cloud relations between the two countries.

By Maxime POPOV

— ECONOMY

BRUSSELS:

EU and UK seek « new impetus » for trade negotiations

The United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) agreed on Monday to give a « new impetus » to the difficult negotiation of their future trade relationship, supporting the intensification of the talks in order to reach an agreement by the end of 2020.

By Toni CERDÀ

(GB EU Brexit trade diplomacy summit, Central Note Update, 650 words – Already transmitted)

BUENOS AIRES:

Argentina seeks to seal this week « a sustainable agreement » on debt swaps

Argentina seeks to close this week a sustainable agreement with its creditors for the restructuring of the debt of some 66,000 million dollars under foreign law, with an improved offer and the support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

By Maria Lorente

— SOCIETY

WASHINGTON:

US Supreme Court says it’s illegal to fire for being gay or transgender

The United States Supreme Court on Monday awarded a significant victory to millions of gay and transgender workers by placing them under the protection of mechanisms against labor discrimination, despite opposition from the Donald Trump government.

By Charlotte PLANTIVE

QUITO:

The turtle Diego, who saved his species, was returned to his island in the Galapagos.

Diego, a giant tortoise considered a super male in saving his species from extinction in the Ecuadorian Galapagos archipelago, was returned to his island after breeding in captivity for several decades, Environment Minister Paulo Proaño reported Monday.

(Ecuador Galapagos animals environment, Note, 550 words – Already transmitted)

THE ANGELS:

The pandemic forces to postpone the delivery of the Oscars until April 25

The 93rd edition of the Oscars was postponed for eight weeks until April 25, 2021 after the pandemic of the new coronavirus forced to close movie theaters and wreak havoc on the Hollywood release schedule, the Academy reported Monday.

By Andrew MARSZAL

LONDON:

Sotheby’s reopens in London with an exceptional Picasso auction

After twelve weeks closed by the coronavirus pandemic, the auction house Sotheby’s reopened its showrooms in London on Monday for an exceptional sale entirely dedicated to Pablo Picasso and born as a result of the confinement.

By Anna CUENCA

PARIS:

An avatar in the online game « Fortnite » to the rescue of abused children in France

Through a winged avatar dressed in blue, whom they were able to meet in « Fortnite », the famous online game, more than 350 abused children or teenagers, were able to talk discreetly with « real » adults during the confinement in France.

By Arnaud BOUVIER

