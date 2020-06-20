MAIN NEWS

HEALTH VIRUSES: The pandemic rages against Brazil as fear of outbreaks grows due to lack of control

RIO DE JANEIRO:

The pandemic rages against Brazil and the world’s fear of re-emerging after deconfusion grows

The coronavirus spreads relentlessly throughout Latin America, with Brazil and Mexico at the forefront, setting new daily records of infections, while the world looks with concern at the new outbreaks that are emerging in complete disarray.

LONDON:

The coronavirus pandemic, a major setback for women’s employment

The economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic is causing a major setback in the employment of women, who lose their jobs, resign or are forced to care for children more than men.

OTHER NEWS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC BY REGIONS AND TOPICS:

EUROPE:

BÉRGAMO, Italy:

In Bergamo, a city martyred for viruses, football to relearn how to live

Fully affected by the coronavirus epidemic, Bergamo is a martyr city that tries to relearn how to live, especially when it meets again on Sunday with its soccer team, Atalanta, who is living a historic season.

PARIS:

The French will return to the cinema and practice team sport starting Monday

The French will return to the cinema and practice team sport starting Monday, although the stadiums will not open until July 11, thanks to progress in the fight against the covid-19 epidemic, the government announced, ruling out the possibility of a reconfining in case of second wave of infections.

LIME:

Resistance to covid-19 in the Andes of Peru and Bolivia surprises experts

The inhabitants of the high Andes of Bolivia and Peru have better resisted the coronavirus than their compatriots in the lowlands, which has attracted the attention of experts.

TIJUANA, Mexico:

Pandemic prolongs the wait for migrants who dream of reaching the US

Thousands of migrants, mostly Central Americans, see on the northern border of Mexico how the pandemic prolongs the already long and distressing wait for the United States to give them asylum or refuge.

JOHANNESBURG:

In South Africa, health workers cry out for the pandemic

Amidst stress and fatigue, lack of materials and training, South African health personnel are facing the increase in coronavirus sufferers, awaiting the peak of the pandemic, expected in July.

KINSHASA:

In Kinshasa, artists use walls to fight denial of the coronavirus

There is no way not to see them. Immense frescoes have covered the outer walls of the Academy of Fine Arts in the heart of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in recent days to convey messages against the coronavirus and fight denial of the epidemic.

PEACE:

Bolivian president receives attacks from several fronts after three months of elections

The transitional president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, receives fire from several fronts for her refusal to call the elections on September 6, amid an escalation of social conflicts and the emergence of the coronavirus.

LONDON:

British Justice to decide between Maduro and Guaidó in case for Venezuela’s gold

British justice will examine from Monday who he recognizes as President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro or Juan Guaidó, in a commercial lawsuit over gold guarded at the Bank of England, on a humanitarian basis due to the coronavirus and diplomatic implications.

GYOR, Hungary:

Hungarian Army recruits the unemployed for the coronavirus

Hungarian youth, hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, are responding en masse to the army’s recruitment offers, an institution the Viktor Orban government wants to make a mainstay of society.

FRANKFURT, Germany:

Controversial statue of Lenin unveiled in Germany

While statues of historical figures with a colonial past are being overthrown everywhere, in response to the death of George Floyd, a small communist party unveiled a new one on Saturday in honor of Russian Bolshevik leader Lenin.

BEIJING:

China to Create « National Security Body » in Hong Kong

China on Saturday unveiled the structure of its controversial Hong Kong bill, which includes a « national security body » and judges appointed directly by the political power, a device that further aggravated the unrest of the Democratic opposition in the territory.

NEW DELHI:

Fight adversity, not the enemy, on the India-China border

Death is a real danger to Indian soldiers deployed on the Himalayan border with China, but until the deadly clash of June 15, the only deadly threats since 1975 were topography and weather.

ISTANBUL:

Turkey presents ceasefire conditions in Libya, criticizes France’s « support » for Haftar

Turkey said on Saturday that a ceasefire in Libya was going through a withdrawal of Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s forces from the strategic city of Sirte, and accused France of supporting them to the detriment of NATO security.

PARIS:

A « circle of fire » eclipse will cover part of the sky of Africa and Asia

Take out your cameras but protect your eyes! From Africa to China to India, a small part of the world will have the privilege of sneaking in on Sunday, in the middle of the summer solstice, an exceptional « circle of fire » solar eclipse.

By Juliette COLLEN

