VIRUS-HEALTH: Protests against the confinement in the USA while dead exceed 157,000 in the world

Protests against confinement in the US while deaths exceed 157,000 in the world

Hundreds of people ventured to demonstrate against the prolongation of confinement in the United States, encouraged by President Donald Trump, despite the fact that his country holds nearly a quarter of the more than 157,000 deaths that COVID-19 has caused until this Saturday. in the world.

Coronavirus may also affect the brain

New York physicians treating COVID-19 sufferers are increasingly seeing a symptom that adds to fever, cough, and shortness of breath – many of the patients are so disoriented that they don’t know where they are or where. year they live.

By Issam AHMED

PARIS:

The reopening of the schools, risk assumed before the coronavirus?

In the coming weeks, the reopening of the schools will mark the beginning of the end of the confinement in several European countries. But since the covid-19 epidemic is still far from coming, is this an assumed risk?

By Olivier THIBAULT

RENNES, France:

The extra kilos, a threat to the confined athletes

The scale will give the verdict. Soccer players and other high-level athletes fear the effects that their weeks of confinement due to the new coronavirus pandemic can have when they have to lose weight or regain fitness.

By Fanny CARRIER

OTHER NEWS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC BY REGIONS AND TOPICS:

– EUROPE

MADRID:

Spain exceeds 20,000 deaths from coronavirus and will prolong confinement

Spain this Saturday exceeded the 20,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, with 565 deaths in the last 24 hours, and will prolong the confinement of the population until May 9, inclusive, announced the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

By Álvaro VILLALOBOS

AACHEN, Germany:

The hard convalescence of the “resurrected” of the coronavirus in Germany

“I was lucky,” says Martina Hamacher, 60, who just spent her first night without respiratory assistance after several weeks of illness, three of them in resuscitation.

By Yann SCHREIBER

LONDON:

UK pays the price for health underfunding

The UK National Health Service, which is leading the fight against coronavirus in the country, is trying to save lives despite a decade of austerity that resulted in underinvestment in health.

By Véronique DUPONT

CREST, France:

A Capuchin convent in France pays a heavy price in the pandemic

“We had to make room in the crypt,” sums up Hubert Le Bouquin. In three weeks, this friar has seen five of the 11 brothers from the Capuchin convent in Crest, southeast France, die of coronavirus.

By Pierre PRATABUY

ROME:

Euroscepticism grows in Italy due to coronavirus

Hard hit by the covid-19 epidemic, Italy is waking up more and more Eurosceptic due to the lack of solidarity of European entities during the unprecedented health emergency that the peninsula has been facing for almost three months.

By Ella IDE and Kelly VELASQUEZ

STOCKHOLM:

In Sweden, the coronavirus reveals the failures of the integration model

In Sweden, people of foreign origin are among the groups most affected by the new coronavirus, a phenomenon that authorities are trying to contain through communication campaigns in several languages.

By Johannes LEDEL

(Sweden virus health epidemic migration, Focus, 700 words – Already transmitted)

GLASGOW, UK:

Glasgow tailor sets up a uniform factory for toilets

At the moment it is only a roll of cloth, but under the fingers of Thomas Rae, a tailor from Glasgow, it will soon be a uniform for British health workers, at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus.

By Stuart GRAHAM

– AMERICA

CONCORD, United States:

Multiple protests call for an end to confinement in the US

Hundreds of people in different cities of the United States took to the streets to protest against the measures of confinement before the coronavirus pandemic, encouraged by President Donald Trump in a context of growing disagreement against those restrictions.

By Catherine TRIOMPHE

UNITED NATIONS:

China increases its influence at the UN on the ground left by the US

China advances in the United Nations on the spaces of influence left by the United States, whose President Donald Trump has just suspended his financial contribution to the World Health Organization (WHO), accusing it of being condescending with Beijing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Philippe RATER with the . offices

NEW YORK:

Quarantine in New York transforms Central Park

There is no longer baseball, horse carriages, or hordes of tourists. They have been replaced by birdsong, solitary walks, and a renewed appreciation for the beauty of Central Park during the New York quarantine due to the coronavirus.

By Peter HUTCHISON

PANAMA:

Migrants who went to the United States are stranded in the Panamanian jungle, where COVID-19 also arrived

More than a thousand and a half irregular migrants who were on their way to the United States were stranded by the pandemic of the new coronavirus in a jungle area of ​​Panama, where the opening of borders is waiting to continue their march.

By Juan José RODRÍGUEZ

MANAGUA:

Sport continues in Nicaragua as if the coronavirus pandemic did not exist

Sports tournaments do not stop in Nicaragua: one day there are professional soccer games, another day baseball is played, a cycling race is run or a boxing match is disputed, as if there was no pandemic of the new coronavirus.

By Blanca MOREL

— MIDDLE EAST

TEHRAN:

Tehran merchants, between fear of contagion and falling into ruin

The Iranian government allowed some Tehran businesses to reopen, putting sellers in the pain of having to choose between opening their stores and risking falling ill with coronavirus, or remaining confined and going bankrupt.

JERUSALEM:

Coronavirus fuels complaints about Jerusalem’s status

The recent arrest in Jerusalem of senior Palestinian officials for “illegal” activities linked to the new coronavirus, and the closure of a makeshift clinic fueling tensions between Israelis and Palestinians over the status of the Holy City.

By Majeda EL-BATSH

– OCEANIA

COOLANGATTA, Australia:

New coronavirus separates two “twin cities” of Australia

The state border dividing the Australian twin cities of Coolangatta and Tweed Heads was of no concern to residents, accustomed to crossing the invisible line every day for coffee or surfing. Until the new coronavirus arrived.

By Holly ROBERTSON

– AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG:

Confinement sparks “war” over eating in South Africa

“Mr. President, we are going through a food crisis. Here is a war,” says Joani Fredericks, an activist from South Africa, concerned that the confinement in her country has led to clashes with the police and looting in the most impoverished neighborhoods, due to the hungry.

By Tanya STEENKAMP

— ECONOMY

YEREVAN:

Hope for economic recovery in Armenia fades with new coronavirus

Hayk Harutyunyan enthusiastically returned to Armenia to found a company after the 2018 revolution that sparked an economic takeoff in this poor Caucasus country. Two years later, COVID-19 disrupted its plans.

By Mariam HARUTYUNYAN

— SOCIETY

THE ANGELS:

Virtual education exposes the social gap in the US

In addition to books and notebooks, Kenia Molina needed a computer to finish the school year after her school closed due to the pandemic.

By Javier TOVAR

SAVONA, Italy:

A circus and its animals, immobilized in northern Italy due to the pandemic

The show was supposed to take place on the Ligurian coast, in northern Italy, but the Coronovarius did not want it that way. For two months, the Circus Millenium has been locked in a Savona car park, with 40 animals to feed.

OTHER NEWS IN THE WORLD

– ASIA

KABUL:

Theater, a way to heal the wounds of the war in Afghanistan

While attending a play in Kabul about trauma, Hussain couldn’t help but cry because the performance brought him back to life from a war scene in Afghanistan in which he nearly died.

By Usman SHARIFI and Najiba NOORI

PHOTOS, VIDEO

HONG KONG:

Hong Kong raid on 2019 pro-democracy leaders

Hong Kong police carried out a major operation on Saturday against leaders of the pro-democracy movement, arresting 14 people for their support or participation in the massive protests that took place in the Asian financial center last year.

– AFRICA

HARARE:

Zimbabwe confinedly celebrates 40th anniversary of independence

President Emmerson Mnangagwa marked the 40th anniversary of Zimbabwe’s independence on Saturday, affirming to his compatriots that the country would overcome the economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

YAMENA:

A group of 44 Boko Haram members found dead in Chad prison

A group of 44 members of the jihadist group Boko Haram who had been captured in a military operation in Chad were found dead in their cell in N’Djamena last Thursday, apparently poisoned, the attorney general’s office reported on Saturday.

By Ali Abba KAYA

