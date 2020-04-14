MAIN NEWS

VIRUS-HEALTH: Cautious hope in Europe and New York due to a slight decrease in deaths from coronavirus

NEW YORK:

Trump eager to reopen economy and Europe cautious over slight drop in deaths from coronavirus

The president of the United States said on Monday he was determined to reopen his economy as soon as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic due to an alleged slowdown in cases, while in Europe the numbers began to drop and some timidly plan to relax the restrictions, on the contrary of Latinamerica.

NEW YORK:

The unusual month of April of the UN in New York

A president stranded in the Caribbean, massive leaks during a meeting of ambassadors behind closed doors, intimate videoconferences: apart from a city that is suffering terribly from COVID-19, the UN is experiencing a special and unprecedented month of April.

By Philippe RATER

OTHER NEWS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC BY REGIONS AND TOPICS:

– EUROPE

PARIS:

With almost 15,000 dead, France prolongs confinement until May 11

France, one of the European countries hardest hit by the coronavirus with nearly 15,000 deaths, will extend until May 11 the strict measures of confinement of its population to combat the epidemic.

By María Elena BUCHELI

MADRID:

Timid return to work in Spain, where the number of deaths from coronavirus continues to drop

Spain experienced a prudent return to work on non-essential sectors of the economy on Monday, coinciding with a further drop in the daily balance of deaths from coronavirus, which were 517 in the last 24 hours.

By Álvaro VILLALOBOS and Diego URDANETA

LONDON:

Boris Johnson recovers from coronavirus in country residence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recovered Monday from the coronavirus in his country residence, while his government studies the possible extension of the confinement to stop the epidemic that caused more than 11,000 deaths.

By Charlotte DURAND

BERLIN:

Germany prepares to progressively lift restrictions on coronavirus

Germany is preparing to gradually lift restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, taking advantage of lower mortality than in other European countries.

By Yannick PASQUET

VIENNA:

Vienna, temple of music, silenced by the coronavirus

The year 2020 was to be dedicated in Vienna to the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven, but in the world capital of music besieged by the new coronavirus, the inhabitants are confined to their houses and the show rooms closed and silent.

By Blaise GAUQUELIN

– AMERICA

WASHINGTON:

They fear in the US that premature normalization will cause a second wave of COVID-19

The first wave of the new coronavirus has not ended in the United States, but experts already warn that a second one will hit the country if the return to normality is too sudden, or if it were to start in May, as the Donald Trump government expects. .

By Iván COURONNE

SANTO DOMINGO:

Dominican presidential election is postponed to July 5 by COVID-19

The Dominican Republic’s presidential and parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for May 17, were postponed to July 5 due to the new coronavirus pandemic, authorities reported Monday, with the health crisis as the scene of the political struggle.

(Dominican virus pandemic health elections epidemic, Central Note, 630 words – Already transmitted)

CARACAS:

Petare, the huge neighborhood of Venezuela where hunger breaks the quarantine

“Retreat to their homes!” They order with military megaphones and police in Petare, the largest favela in Venezuela, enforcing a quarantine in the face of the spread of the new coronavirus that people like Gladys break to “war” against hunger.

By Andrea TOSTA

MEXICO:

Mexican doctors fight coronavirus, discrimination and assaults

Since she began her ongoing battle with the new coronavirus several days ago, Karen, a young emergency physician from a public hospital in Mexico City, has noticed that people dodge her when she walks down the street in her uniform.

By Yussel GONZÁLEZ

(Mexico pandemic health virus aggression discrimination, Report, 750 words, Already transmitted)

BOGOTÁ:

Colombian webcam models reinvent themselves due to pandemic demand boom

Eroticism and sex online are no longer enough. In confinement due to the pandemic, Colombian webcamers now spend more time listening and offering advice of all kinds to clients who do not know how to deal with confinement.

By Diego LEGRAND

MIAMI, USA:

The pandemic left two globetrotters stranded in a Florida parking lot

They have been traveling the world for four years. They visited 50 countries on five continents. But the pandemic stopped them in their tracks in Florida and now they have been stranded for two weeks, living in a store parking lot near Miami and with visas about to expire.

By Leila MACOR

(USA Florida Italy Moldova pandemic epidemic. Feature, 700 words – Already broadcast)

WASHINGTON:

Recognition and discredit, Trump’s treatment of his most prominent adviser in the pandemic

He claims that “Tony” does a great job, but gives credit to those who attack him: Donald Trump has a complicated relationship with Anthony Fauci, the most prominent medical adviser to the White House coronavirus crisis cell.

By Jerome CARTILLIER

–ECONOMY

WASHINGTON:

Trump says Opep + studies more oil production cuts after deal

OPEC and its allies are considering cutting oil production by 20 million barrels per day, according to an agreement to lower production and increase prices reached on Sunday, US President Donald Trump, whose country does not know, said on Monday. it’s part of the group.

(US economy diplomacy oil pandemic, Update, Note, 875 words – 03H00 GMT)

RIAD:

Quarantine eases finances for Saudi Arabian hotels

The quarantine of thousands of people in Saudi Arabia by the coronavirus allows hotels in difficulty to earn some income, waiting for the country to reopen to tourism.

By Anuj CHOPRA

— SOCIETY

NEW YORK:

The auction market innovates before the shake of the coronavirus

With closed sales halls and confined equipment, auction houses had to accelerate their move to online sales to continue in the art market, which resists the coronavirus crisis quite well.

By Thomas URBAIN with James PHEBY in London

BERLIN:

Art comes out on balconies in Berlin in times of coronavirus

With the museums and galleries closed by the coronavirus pandemic, fifty artists installed in Berlin present their works … on the balconies and invite the public to “intimate walks” to discover their creations.

(Germany virus health epidemic art, Photo story, 250 words – Already transmitted)

OTHER NEWS IN THE WORLD

– AMERICA

WASHINGTON:

Sanders supports ex-rival Biden in US presidential race

Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday gave his support in the race for the White House to Joe Biden, his former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, by ensuring that it is time to join forces to beat the US president, Donald Trump, in the elections of November.

By Michael MATHES

— MIDDLE EAST

JERUSALEM:

Gantz and Netanyahu get an extra 48 hours to form a government in Israel

In a new twist to the endless political crisis in Israel, President Reuven Rivlin granted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz 48 hours overtime Monday to form a “unity and emergency” government against the coronavirus.

By Delphine MATTHIEUSSENT and Guillaume LAVALLÉE

TRIPOLI:

New setback for Marshal Haftar in western Libya

Marshal Jalifa Haftar, a strong man in eastern Libya, suffered a new setback on Monday after losing two strategic cities, in the offensive he is carrying out to seize the capital Tripoli, where the Government of the National Union (GNA) is based. .

By Imed LAMLOUM

JERUSALEM:

The Fauda series reveals the ins and outs of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

For its third season, the Israeli series Fauda enters Gaza to show the “high price” paid by the “innocents” of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, its creator, Avi Issacharoff, told ..

Alexandra VARDI

– ASIA

SEOUL:

Ji Seong-ho, candidate in South Korea to defend those fleeing from the North

Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean refugee who lost a hand and a leg in an accident and described by Donald Trump as an example of freedom, now aspires to a seat of deputy in Seoul to defend those who, like him, fled Korea. from North.

By Sunghee Hwang

BEIJING:

Strong shock in China over sexual assault case

The investigation of a case of sexual assault in China caused a great commotion and led many citizens to share similar experiences on the internet, in a country where that type of crime goes unpunished on many occasions.

By Beiyi SEOW

(China Child Assault, Focus, 600 words – Already broadcast)

– AFRICA

MAPUTO:

Mozambique jihadists want to establish sharia

The jihadists who spread terror in northern Mozambique have carried out spectacular attacks in the last two weeks and have clearly stated for the first time the objective of establishing Islamic law.

By Joaquim NHAMIRRE

