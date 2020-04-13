VIRUS-HEALTH: On an unprecedented Easter due to the coronavirus, the Pope asks for a “contagion of hope”

On an unpublished Easter due to the coronavirus, the Pope asks for a “contagion of hope”

Hundreds of millions of Christians celebrated Easter Sunday in unprecedented conditions, due to the coronavirus pandemic that killed more than 112,000 people, hits the United States hard and continues to give no respite to Europe.

By Catherine MARCIANO with José Vicente BERNABÉU in Paris and the . offices around the world

(world virus health epidemic poverty religion, Central Note, 1000 words, Update, Already transmitted)

PHOTOS, INFOGRAPHIC, VIDEO

The conditions for leaving the confinement

In the coming weeks, as the COVID-19 pandemic appears to stabilize in some countries, pressure is mounting for governments to end population confinement, but experts say it will only be possible under certain conditions.

(France virus health medicine pandemic prevention world, Focus, 750 words – Already transmitted)

OTHER NEWS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC BY REGIONS AND TOPICS:

An Easter Sunday with empty churches and a single Pope in the Vatican

Pope Francis gave his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” blessing on Sunday in an empty Saint Peter’s Basilica, an unpublished image that illustrates the radical changes that the world must accept for weeks to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

By Catherine MARCIANO and Dmitry ZAKS

(Vatican virus health epidemic religion Easter Latam, Synthesis, Update, 885 words – Already transmitted)

Boris Jonhson leaves the hospital in the United Kingdom, where there are almost 11,000 deaths from coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the hospital where he was hospitalized for a week this Sunday, but for now he will continue to be removed from the government’s management in the face of a pandemic that has already left almost 11,000 dead.

(GB health virus epidemic, Focus, Update, 600 words – Already transmitted)

Boris Johnson, from relaxation against coronavirus to hospitalization

A month ago, Boris Johnson approached the coronavirus crisis with ease and sought to continue “shaking hands with everyone.” The United Kingdom is now one of the countries hardest hit in Europe by the pandemic and, after a week in hospital, has thanked healthcare personnel who “saved his life”.

(GB epidemic virus health, Chronicle, 600 words – Already transmitted)

Spain is “far from victory” against the coronavirus, warns Pedro Sánchez

Spain is “far from victory” against the coronavirus, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, warned this Sunday, against a rise in the number of daily deaths from the pandemic.

(Spain health virus epidemic, Note, 600 words – Already transmitted)

Guayaquil and its errors in managing the pandemic

Guayaquil, more than any other Ecuadorian city, pays its mistakes in handling the pandemic with deaths and heartbreaking chaos.

(Ecuador health pandemic epidemic virus, Analysis, 880 words – Already transmitted)

Venezuela in a “perfect storm”: without gasoline and in the face of a pandemic

Venezuela is running out of gas in a “perfect storm,” with oil prices plummeting, economic sanctions, and a pandemic that found the oil country with its devastated economy.

By Gerardo MARONA and Andrea TOSTA

(Venezuela USA Russia oil pandemic sanction, Approach, 720 words – Already transmitted)

Pandemic Silences Joe Biden’s Victory in the Democratic Party

In front of thousands of people, Barack Obama excitedly celebrated the start of a “historic” adventure. Under a roar of applause, Hillary Clinton hailed the change that made her the first woman to run for the United States Presidency. Joe Biden, on the other hand, must deal with a different scenario marked by the coronavirus.

(US pandemic elections virus elections, Focus, 600 words – Already transmitted)

In Japan, a small traditional stamp prevents remote work

Office workers in Japan continue to travel to their workplaces despite the declared state of emergency in part of the country to fight the covid-19 pandemic, following a small traditional stamp that marks many documents with a red stamp.

(Japan society virus health epidemic, Focus, 700 words – Already transmitted)

Sneaky food deliveries to Moroccan single mothers for coronavirus

For some days now, the truck of a humanitarian association has been stealthily operating on the streets of Casablanca, the Moroccan economic capital, to distribute food aid to single mothers, who, already vulnerable, are desperate for economic paralysis.

(Morocco virus health social epidemic, Report, 500 words – 18H00 GMT)

Oil-producing countries agree to “historic” cut in production

Oil-exporting countries and their main partners agreed on Sunday the “biggest cut in production in history” of 9.7 million barrels per day, to drive up oil prices in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

(oil economy virus health epidemic, Focus, update, 854 words – Already transmitted)

World Bank predicts that “COVID-19 times” will plunge Latin America into recession

The World Bank predicted that the effects of the global crisis caused by COVID-19 will plunge Latin America into a recession with a contraction of regional GDP of 4.6% in 2020, compounded by meager growth in previous years, protests in 2019 and the fall in oil prices.

(Latam economy health epidemic, Central Note Update, 750 words – Already transmitted)

INFOGRAPHIC, PHOTOS, PHOTOS ARCHIVE

“Governments will end up socializing” losses, if the crisis worsens, says WB economist

The global crisis due to the coronavirus and the recession it will provoke in Latin America are “unprecedented,” and if they escalate, governments will have to take “extraordinary measures” such as recapitalizing banks and strategic companies and socializing losses, the . chief told .. World Bank (WB) for the region.

(Latam economy health recession epidemic USA WB banks finance, Interview, 700 words – Already transmitted)

Some economists expect strong revival after coronavirus crisis

The global economy suffers a harsh halt from confinement measures aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, with business failures and public debt soaring in many countries, but some economists are optimistic about a solid recovery after the storm.

(US pandemic economy epidemic virus health, Focus, 600 words, Already transmitted)

Coronavirus unemployment threatens China’s anti-poverty plan

Millions of people have lost their jobs in China, jeopardizing the government’s ambitious promise to eradicate extreme poverty by 2020, due to the strong impact of the measures with which the Asian giant managed to stop the new coronavirus in its territory.

(China employment pandemic poverty epidemic virus health, Focus, 750 words – Already transmitted)

Islamic finance adapts to technology and ethics to attract new clients

The Islamic finance sector is committed to technology and adapts to its ethical demands, to attract investment from a growing increasingly connected young population.

Emirates islam epidemic virus health finance, Focus, 600 words – Already transmitted)

The personalities infected by the coronavirus

Several figures of art, sports or politics died or got the new coronavirus, such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was released from a London hospital on Sunday.

(pandemic people virus health, Box, 650 words – Already transmitted)

Weather forecasts, an unexpected victim of the pandemic

The new coronavirus also causes unforeseen casualties, such as meteorologists, who have been left without access to the valuable information normally provided by airliners, most of them immobilized due to the epidemic.

(France virus health meteorology pandemic computer aviation, Focus, 600 words – Already transmitted)

In Istanbul there will be no bread war over the coronavirus

In his ramshackle van, Bayram rides the steep streets of a popular Istanbul neighborhood with a coveted shipment since the strict enforcement of the coronavirus confinement on Saturday: boxes full of breads.

(Turkey virus health pandemic, Photo story, 400 words – Already transmitted)

Coronavirus, a turning point for telemedicine

There is no driving and there is no risk of exposure to covid-19 in the waiting room. Gail Rae-Garwood is delighted to speak to her doctor through a screen.

(US pandemic epidemic computer science telecommunications virus internet health, Focus, 670 words – Already transmitted)

TikTok doctor’s dances, a cure for coronavirus discouragement

The dancing videos that an American doctor has been publishing on social networks have served as medicine for the general discouragement in the coronavirus pandemic.

(US medical internet health virus pandemic, Focus, 550 words, Already transmitted)

Virtual wine tastings in California to deal with the COVID-19 closure

Enclosed by the coronavirus, a wine tasting is a good plan, which is why dozens of wineries in California are bringing the experience home through virtual talks, to which more and more enthusiasts are joining.

(USA pandemic epidemic gastronomy viniculture virus internet health, 650 words – Already transmitted)

Bicycles a lifeline for New Yorkers during the coronavirus

When the oldest bicycle sales and repair shop in the United States opened, Spanish flu raged in New York.

(USA virus pandemic cycling health, Approach, 900 words – Already transmitted).

Burma’s water festival is left without anyone by the coronavirus

The massive Burma water festival, also called Thingyan, which celebrates the arrival of the New Year, this time ran out of people because of the confinement measures to fight the coronavirus.

(Burma festival virus health epidemic, Photo story, 250 words – Already transmitted)

OTHER NEWS IN THE WORLD

Assange had two children with his lawyer during detention in the Ecuadorian embassy

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange had two children with a lawyer during the period he was a refugee at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, the lawyer revealed in an interview with the British newspaper Mail on Sunday.

(GB family espionage virus health epidemic, Note, 500 words – Already transmitted)

Anne Frank’s diary continues 75 years after her death

75 years ago, Anne Frank lost her life in a German concentration camp, after two years of hiding from the Nazis, leaving behind her the famous newspaper in which she recounts her fears, hopes and dreams.

(Germany Holland history culture society war genocide Jews, Focus, 700 words – Already broadcast)

Israeli President denies Gantz extend deadline to form government

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin refused on Sunday to grant Benny Gantz an additional term to form a government, further prolonging the political crisis adding to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Political Israel, Central Note, 550 words – Already transmitted)

Taliban Announce Release of First Group of Prisoners

The Taliban announced they will release a first group of prisoners on Sunday in a difficult exchange with Afghan authorities, a major advance after insurgents abandoned negotiations with Kabul last week.

(Afghanistan diplomacy conflict US policy, Central Note, 550 words – Already transmitted)