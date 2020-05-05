General Electric will fire 13,000 employees in its Aviation division (GE Aviation) due to the fall in demand due to the impact of the coronavirus. The figure represents 25% of its workforce and the announcement has caused falls of 4% for the American industrial group.

The unit manufactures some of the most used military and passenger aircraft engines and provides services that include engine reviews for the airline industry.

“To protect our business, we have responded with difficult cost reduction actions in the past two months. Unfortunately, more is required as we scale the business to the realities of our commercial market, “said the CEO of GE Aviation, David Joyce.

The executive has stressed that the contraction experienced in commercial aviation “is unprecedented”As global air traffic will plummet about 80% in the second quarter of the year compared to pre-pandemic data.

Because of this, aircraft manufacturers have decided to reduce their production. This situation will occur until 2021 and even later, which has affected GE Aviation’s business. “These plans, which we hope will be ready in the coming months, are part of a complete strategy that we are developing to accommodate the business in consistency with the commercial market forecasts, “said Joyce.

The layoffs will include voluntary measures such as early retirement. Along with other spending cuts, the company’s goal is reduce your costs by $ 1 billion in 2020, as well as decrease the actions that require liquidity in up to 2,000 million dollars.

Last week, GE confirmed an 8% drop in its first-quarter revenue, adding that GE Aviation sales were down 13%.

