General Electric shareholders show rejection of executive salaries

New York, May 4 (EFE) .- General Electric shareholders showed their rejection of the salary and benefits packages received by the company’s top executives, especially the 73 million dollars that CEO Larry received in 2020 Guilt.

About 58% of shareholders voted against the executive compensation program, while 42% voted in favor, according to preliminary results announced at a company annual meeting, local media reported on Tuesday.

After the vote, designed so that shareholders can communicate their opinion but whose nature is not binding, a spokesperson for General Electric’s corporate directors assured that the concerns expressed would be taken into account.

Shareholders had to comment on the financial compensation received by 5 senior executives of General Electric, based in Boston, but it was Culp who got the most attention, by increasing his salary and benefits package to 73 million dollars, which makes him into one of the highest paid CEOs of 2020.

However, this amount reflects the shares of the company that it could receive within 3 years through an agreement that the board of directors offered Culp to stay with the company until August 2024, and which are valued at 57 million of dollars.

Since much of the CEO’s compensation package is made up of these stocks, the true value of the company is unknown if he exits the company in 2024, as it will depend heavily on General Electric’s stock market value.

At the moment, and according to the agreement signed between the company’s board of directors and Culp, the executive director will acquire 4.65 million shares, a figure that could rise to 14 million shares if General Electric does well in a bag.

