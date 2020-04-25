In Campo de Mayo, more precisely at the mobile command post (one of the 14 in the country), the general and joint commander of the Metropolitan Emergency Zone, Néstor D’Ambra, stops his duties and receives DEF to provide an exclusive interview on the different tasks that the Army is carrying out at the moment.

D’Ambra, which has been active for 40 years, also participated in the humanitarian missions that were carried out in 2010 in Haiti, after the earthquake in that country, and explains that the main difference lies in the dynamics that the pandemic imprints on the daily life; Likewise, the will of all the men who are part of this operation stands out as key.

-What activities are planned from this command post?

-Here all the humanitarian aid activities and the containment of the pandemic that plagues our country are carried out. The tasks consist of the transfer of personnel and materials that are needed in the different places, as well as the preparation, cooking and distribution of food.

-How many operating days have it been since the quarantine started?

-We have been operating for 30 days in some places, such as in the municipality of Quilmes, and 25 days in others. Since this situation began, the planning activity has been taken as a military operation, with all its process of study and diagramming on the role of each person, vehicle and environment –for example, the kitchen– distributed throughout. of the Buenosairean Conurbano.

-What is the situation at the different points?

-We are in La Matanza, with eight distribution points that, in turn, are replicated in three other points in each of them; In Quilmes, we have four distribution locations and one for cooking; In Cárcova (José León Suárez), we have three food distribution places; and in Moreno Sur, there are two places that, at the same time, change rotationally. The latter are located where more food is needed in a day.

– Was there, in the history of the Armed Forces, a display of these characteristics?

-As the chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Ministry of Defense authorities said, since the Malvinas war, there has not been such a large deployment of military personnel engaged in an operational issue, in our case of logistics and health.

-What security measures are taken here and when they go abroad?

-We have protocols that have been studied, are being applied and that include the possibility that any of the members of one of the distribution points becomes infected. For this, we have an immediate relief system and care with protocols for him and those around him; in that case, we refer him to the Campo de Mayo Military Hospital, while another team enlists and replaces him to continue the work without interruption.

-How many hours do you spend here?

– We spent many hours, and on the faces of the people who accompany me you can see the tiredness, but you also appreciate the happiness and pride that serving them to the country generates. One of the subsidiary missions of the Armed Forces is to protect the integrity and life of the inhabitants on Argentine soil; So, with this, we make that subsidiary mission effective. We are committed and very proud to serve our Nation.

-How many people serve in the General Staff?

-We are 31 men and women. We have a superior officer in the Navy – ship captain -, an Air Force commodore and our medical officer, from the infectology specialty, as well as staff officers who assist me in the decision to use the means operationally. In full deployment, we have 150 men a day sleeping on the ground. It is a sustained effort of 30 days and a rotation system that contemplates that each man who served in the field for 14 days does not return to that place, so that, if he hypothetically contracted the infection, he would not transmit it. This is why you are given a 14-day break. He has 48 hours in the barracks, where a disinfection protocol is applied, and at the end of those 48 hours he leaves and spends 12 days at home until he returns to service. Today, we have 32 vehicles deployed in the field and another eight that carry supplies and do relays. In addition, we have more than 3,500 exclusive men for this activity.

-Personally, what causes you to see the positive reaction of society?

-I think it is a unique opportunity for the Army, the Navy and the Air Force to serve the homeland against an invisible enemy, but one that we take as such, with the corresponding seriousness and that we try to make visible. If we go back to the history of humanity, and in particular to the First World War, in the face of the mustard gas bombings, what the soldiers were doing was protecting themselves against an alarm. Here we are 24 hours in the war, unlike what would happen with an eventual use of chemical weapons that could affect a soldier. For this reason, we must be more attentive, take more precautions and fight, from the place that touches us, an enemy that we want to make visible.

-What recommendations do you make to the soldiers who go out into the field?

-There is a protocol that they must follow to leave and return. Each man who is deployed in the field, the level of oxygen in the blood is measured and the temperature is taken with the digital thermometer, with which his state of health is verified, in addition to the means of protection that we consider adequate ( gloves, chinstraps, transparent visors). We are all vaccinated against the flu, and different products are used in all soldiers’ quarters to keep asepsis levels high. We are proud, as the operational commander of the Armed Forces said, that to this day we have no casualties as a result of this action; and it is our wish, with God’s help, that we can continue in this way.

– What generates you to see this deployment of the Armed Forces?

– It is a great pride and a great satisfaction to conduct an operation of this nature. We know that each of the soldiers is prepared, ready, equipped and with a fervent desire to serve the country. That generates in us, as a driving team, an emotion and pride in feeling part of a larger organization: the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. In particular, we feel that we are the Argentine Army, that we serve the homeland and that society can be calm, because, when it needs it, we are prepared to defend it.

-How long have you been dedicated to this?

–Have you experienced any situation similar to this?

-I was in the Haiti earthquake, but it was different. In that case, after the earthquake, there were seven aftershocks, during which people continued to die. Once the seventh aftershock passed, it was over. Instead, now, the current situation is day by day, minute by minute, trying to flatten the infection curve, so that the Argentine health system can contain and assist anyone who becomes infected. And that makes us, until now, have a very appropriate behavior. We know that the situation can escalate and we are prepared for that. This pandemic does not end and we are preparing.

-You have children? Is anyone part of the Armed Forces?

-Yes, my son is an Army lieutenant and is in Command Company 602; Later, I have two more daughters: one who works as a journalist for Infobae and another who studies Food Engineering.

-Waiting for the day when you can hug your children again?

-Yes, for now, every night we hit our elbows. There are no more kisses or hugs. This pandemic has changed customs around the world and will change many human behaviors. Many organizations and structures will have to change their day to day. Many other variables will have to be controlled, which will modify not only our way of life but the economy, education, interpersonal relationships.