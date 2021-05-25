“General” Cuellar, ready to face the “Traviesito” Arce

The undefeated queretano knocker, David ‘El General’ Cuéllar, will have his first starting opportunity when entering the house of the also undefeated Karim ‘Naughty’ Arce, to dispute the International title of CWorld Boxing Council, next Saturday, June 12 at the ABenito Juárez de Los Mochis auditorium, Sinaloa.

In order to ‘El General’ Cuéllar, Who at 19 years of age holds a perfect record in 18 fights, 11 of them by knockout, will be his debut on ESPN screens, so he seeks to extend his winning streak and shine with his own light on American television .

In your most recent engagement, Cuéllar contreras, landed a chilling knockout of Hector Robles from Monterrey in the fourth round.

For his part, the nephew of the five-time world champion Jorge “Naughty” Arce, Karim, arrives with an undefeated record in 20 fights, with a balance of 18 wins and two draws.

Arce Lugo, Despite the fact that 2020 was a difficult year for the whole world, he fought three fights and was victorious in all of them.

No doubt the clash between David ‘El General’ Cuéllar and Karim ‘Traviesito’ Arce It will be an explosive fight that will hardly go the full route, as both fighters rely on the power of their fists to get one more knockout in their brilliant career.

