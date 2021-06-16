‘General’ Cuéllar is honored as junior world champion

Photo: Supplied

The brand-new World Youth Champion of the World Boxing Council, David ‘El General’ Cuéllar from Queretaro received this afternoon the belt that accredits him as such from the president of the green and gold organization, Mauricio Sulaimán, at a press conference held in the Plaza Garibaldi from the Mexican capital.

The boxer represented exclusively by Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; The body’s boss met with the specialized media after knocking out Karim ‘Traviesito’ Arce from Mochite in nine episodes last weekend.

With a mark of 19 wins, with 12 of them by way of knockout, the boxer from Corregidora, Querétaro; he said to himself excitedly; “It is one more goal that is fulfilled, to be on this side of the table and to be a champion; I am very happy for the victory I had in a different climate against a hobby that did not belong to me and we had to fight against all that and we succeeded ”.

“May it be the first of many belts, I am grateful to Ring Telmex and to reiterate my commitment as they who have not failed me, I will do everything not to fail them and reciprocate their support. My father has given me a good education, and thanks to that I know what to do and what not to do; we are ready for what is coming ”, concluded Cuéllar Contreras.

Sulaimán Saldívar; He said he was happy to welcome Cuéllar to the green and gold family; “Congratulating you was a fight where you showed the level you have, you went to the house of Arce who is a boxer with a surname that weighs and you managed to crown yourself; I am glad to know that the Ring Telmex team continues to give results, they continue to show why this program already has 19 champions ”.

“Start a path of commitment, sacrifice and challenges; with fame comes temptations and I ask you to keep that path and keep the dream intact, remember that the World Boxing Council will always be close to you ”.