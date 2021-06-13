‘General’ Cuéllar beats ‘Traviesito’ in a scream shot

MEXICO – David ‘El General’ Cuéllar from Queretaro is the new International Champion of the World Boxing Council in super flyweight, by defeating Karim ‘Traviesito’ Arce from Mochita in nine rounds before a sensational tackle.

The explosive ballot was a mega production of Promociones del Pueblo in association with BXSTRS Promotions and that reached all of Latin America through the signal of ‘ESPN Knockout’ live from the Benito Juárez Auditorium in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

The fight began with both fighters very cautious, knowing that there was an undefeated fighter in front of them; although little by little they were encouraged to go to the front; delighting fans.

The Queretaro immediately began to put pressure on the local fighter who was encouraged by his fans, in a vitally important duel for the nephew of five-time world champion Jorge ‘Travieso’ Arce.

The impacts of Cuéllar made a dent in the humanity of Karim, who bravely never gave a foot of ground and always sought to respond to the volleys of the ‘General’ who looked increasingly confident on the mat and took the fight to the ground that suited him by putting badly in a couple of opportunities to Arce Lugo.

When the sets ordered by the World Boxing Council were announced after eight rounds, David took advantage of Karim’s oversight and with a tremendous left upper he sent him limp to the canvas, causing the immediate intervention of referee Gabriel López de Sonora.

Former world champion José ‘Bolivita’ Uzcátegui won by knockout at 47 seconds of the second round on Jaime ‘Huizi’ Hernández from Nayarit who ended up succumbing to the knuckle power of the Venezuelan living in Tijuana, who with this victory is close to a eliminatory combat.

In a combat that kept the fans on the edge of the seat, and in which both fighters ended up with their faces extremely hurt, the local Luis Alberto ‘Peluchín’ Araujo and the capital Oscar Nery Plata tied in a brawl of alternatives in which they did not emotions were lacking and after eight episodes it was rated by the judges with 76-76, 76-76 and 76-75, before the recognition of the respectable who recognized the two young warriors.

In a tremendous demonstration of his boxing skills, the Mochite knocker Rosario ‘Pinocho’ Sánchez prevailed in a real war without quarter to the tough Nayaritian Alfredo ‘Pelón’ Díaz after eight intense episodes in which the latent knockout but did not arrive due to the grsn physical preparation of both; in the end the three judges ruled 78-74, 78-74 and 78-74 unanimously for the ‘Pinocchio’ who reaches 16 victories.

In a duel of fighters with a wide amateur career, and that met expectations, the knockout from Mochite Brandon ‘Red Boy’ Gámez who defeated Irving ‘Cuatito’ Fierro by technical knockout, in a duel agreed at super bantamweight and with which he improves his mark at 12-0 with 10 KO’s.