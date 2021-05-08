General classification Giro d’Italia 2021

05/08/2021 at 10:14 PM CEST

The Giro d’Italia 2021 has started with a triumph of Filippo ganna in the initial time trial, disputed entirely in Turin and 8.6km long. The specialist against the clock, therefore, remains the first ‘pink jersey’ of the Italian round.

The second classified in the general classification is also Italian Edoardo Affini, 10 seconds behind the first leader, followed by the Norwegian Tobias Foss, which ended at 13.

The best Spanish overall is Jonathan Castroviejo, which occupies the thirteenth position of the table at 00:27 of the leader. The second best Spanish in the classification is Peio Bilbao, 38 seconds.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION GIRO 2021

1 ITA – Filippo Ganna (IGD) 00:08:48

2 ITA – Edoardo Affini (TJV) at 00:00:10

3 NOR – Tobias Foss (TJV) at 00:00:13

4 GK – João Almeida (DQT) at 00:00:17

5 FRA – Rémi Cavagna (DQT) at 00:00:18

6 NED – Jos van Emden (TJV) at 00:00:18

7 BEL – Remco Evenepoel (DQT) at 00:00:19

8 GER – Max Walscheid (TQA) at 00:00:19

9 AUT – Matthias Brändle (ISN) at 00:00:22

10 ITA – Gianni Moscon (IGD) at 00:00:23

GIRO MOUNTAIN CLASSIFICATION 2021

–

RANKING POINTS GIRO 2021

1 ITA – Filippo Ganna (IGD) 15

2 ITA – Edoardo Affini (TJV) 12

3 NOR – Tobias Foss (TJV) 9

4 GK – João Almeida (DQT) 7

5 FRA – Rémi Cavagna (DQT) 6

GIRO 2021 TEAM CLASSIFICATION

1 NED – JUMBO – VISMA 00:27:02

2 GBR – INEOS GRENADIERS at 00:00:09

3 BEL – DECEUNINCK QUICKSTEP at 00:00:13

4 ISR – ISRAEL START-UP NATION at 00:00:38

5 RSA – TEAM QHUBEKA ASSOS at 00:00:41