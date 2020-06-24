1/4

Gene Simmons is 70 years old currently | .

Has two children Nicolas and Sophie Tweed-Simmons | .

Kiss meets the Phantom of the park was his debut | .

The leader of the rock band Kiss Gene Simmons during his prolific career with the band he claims to have been with five thousand women and above all he claims to be able to verify this act.

He is currently 70 years old, and since 1970 to date he continues to be active in his career alongside the internationally recognized band.

His real name is Chaim Witz He is not only a singer, he is also an Israeli-American actor, musician, composer, record producer and entrepreneur.

Throughout his career as a vocalist and bassist for the group he had the opportunity to go out and enjoy the company of thousands of women.

The interpreter of « I Was Made For Lovin ‘You » He affirms that he can verify that he had intimacy with thousands of women thanks to the fact that throughout his career Labanda had great acceptance and, above all, popularity, he commented that he managed to collect photographs of the women he dated and played with.

« When we started touring, we stayed at Holidays Inns. We didn’t have to return the keys, and I started collecting them, as a kind of ‘moment’. And when I started taking Polaroids photos of the ladies who grace my bed, I put the hotel key next to the photo. Some people like to collect dead bugs … « Simmons shared.

The popularity of the singer has always been known however it was not known that the figure of women with whom he had dated was so high so far that he shared it through a radio interview according to TV Novelas.

According to the portal, they affirm that the person who was interviewing him was extremely surprised because it is an unbelievable figure. the singer He only limited himself to saying that they were on tour for 37 years, which would make his anecdote more understandable.

