Gene Simmons vocalist of Kiss is a fan of José José El Príncipe de la Canción | .

One of the most unexpected surprises is finding out that Gene Simmons vocalist and leader of the group Kiss is a fan of singer José José also known as The Prince of Song.

It seems that the music of the late José José transcends borders and languages ​​because even though Simmons does not speak Spanish, he likes it its music.

It was during an interview that he admitted that he was listening to the interpreter of « The ship of oblivion » before going to sleep and he wasn’t even just one of the singers that the list listened to, it also included the northern tigers.

It was thanks to his voice, the arrangements and his music in general that captivated the leader Kiss said that music is music regardless of style and genre

Jose jose lost his life last year at his home Miami Florida In the United States, when the news broke, everyone began to pay tributes to him because he was one of the most beloved artists in all of Mexico.

After a few stressful days they finally brought the Body to bury him next to his mother as he had always wanted.

It seems that while some melody makes you feel good about yourself, it is there that one begins to become a follower of the interpreter or the style of their melodies for despite the fact that in a musical genre there are a great variety of interpreters such as the ballads songs that José José sang the styles of artists are different.

So you can like ballads but with just one interpreter and best of all it can be in any language.

For Gene Simmons, not everything in life is rock, because although he also listens to other legendary bands, he takes the time to delight his senses with latin singers, as they are Juanes and even The Tigers of the North.

There is no doubt that as much as we know someone we end up being even more surprised by their simplicity and humility.

