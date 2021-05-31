Gene Simmons buys a mansion in Las Vegas

The Kiss frontman and rock legend just bought a modern mansion just outside of Sin City, near Henderson, Nevada, for $ 8.2 million.

Not only that, but he also bought the adjacent land, which is over 2,000 square meters, for an additional $ 2.6 million, just to make sure his privacy is not compromised.

Your new home in Las Vegas has two stories and 1009 square feet of living space, with six bedrooms, six full and two half baths, a basement, and the garage.

The design is extremely modern, as you enter there is a floating path above a koi pond and glass walls from floor to ceiling.

Outside there is a beautiful pool, hot tub, barbecue area, and patio to enjoy Nevada’s hot desert climate.

The house offers magnificent views of the entire valley, and even in the distance, you can see the hotel esplanade, known as the ‘Las Vegas Strip’.

Simmons and his wife had listed their Beverly Hills mansion for sale for $ 25 million, but they took it off the market, did some remodeling, and have now put it back up for sale for just under $ 20 million, indicating a strong desire to permanently relocate from California.

It is speculated that Kiss is planning a second residence in Las Vegas, which would justify the purchase of this property.

The legendary rockers previously settled in Las Vegas in November 2014 at ‘The Joint’ at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The residency consisted of nine shows, which were captured for the “Kiss Rocks Vegas” DVD and Blu-ray set, released in August 2016.