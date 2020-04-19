Gene Deitch loses his life, director of Tom & Jerry and Popeye | Instagram

The famous American animator and director Gene Deitch he lost his life At 95, he was recognized for his work at Tom & Jerry and Popeye and the causes are unknown, being completely unexpected.

As reported by its editor Petr Himmel, the cartoonist was found the day Thursday in his apartment in Prague, in the Czech Republic, and still the causes are unknown of his death.

Gene had the opportunity to direct 13 episodes from the beloved animated series of Tom & Jerry, like some of Popeye.

It may interest you: Nick Cordero, Broadway star, virus complications make him lose a leg

In 1929 his family moved to California and Gene attended the school in hollywood. He graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1942 and began working for the North American Aviation Company, drawing planes of planes.

Before taking off from his career as an entertainer, Deitch worked for North American Aviation before he was drafted into the army and entered pilot training.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In the year of 1959 when he arrived in Prague in the Czech Republic where he currently resided, his career took off and at 30 he signed a contract with Terrytoons.

In that company he had the opportunity to be part of the character creation like “Sidney the Elephant”, “Gaston Le Crayon”, “Clint Clobber” and “Terrible Thompson”.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

He worked as a creative director and in the late 1950s, in 1961 won the oscar for his short film “Munro”In the category of Best Animated Short Film and in 2004 he received the Winsor McCay Award.

This has certainly moved the entire film industry and to fans of animated series, since throughout his career he was quite recognized for his great work.

You can also read: Netflix: Discover the best new Horror movies

It is worth mentioning that with their work captured incredibly life in communist czechoslovakia and later in the Czech Republic after the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution in his memoirs For the love of Prague.

.