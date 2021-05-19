‘Gender violence is the bloodiest consequence of structural inequality’

Victoria Rosell, a magistrate with extensive experience fighting sexist violence from the courts, is the current Government delegate against Gender Violence. We spoke with her about the situation of battered women during the pandemic and the importance of making this problem visible with different initiatives.

After eight editions, is it a failure of our society that initiatives such as the Race against gender violence are still necessary?

After these eight editions, the continuity of an initiative like this one which shows, in my opinion, is the permanent commitment of a society aware that we cannot lower our guard against gender violence. In the face of centuries of violence against women, 8 years are a symbol of this commitment.

What do you think of initiatives like this one?

Any initiative that makes gender violence visible and places the fight for equality and feminism on the public agenda is necessary and useful, because women and childhood victims and survivors of gender violence feel accompanied and believed when they receive social and institutional support. .

How has the pandemic affected women who suffer abuse?

It has been a very difficult year, in which many women, and their children, have been confined 24 hours a day with their assailants. For this reason, during the state of alarm, we immediately launched, on March 17, the Contingency Plan against Gender Violence in the face of COVID-19, which among other measures declared “essential services” the resources for attention to the victims; we enabled teleworking for 016 and other resources, and a new psychological care service via “WhatsApp”; and then other government measures such as better access to the Minimum Living Income and public housing for victims of gender violence. There have been fewer murders, but more psychological and control violence, and these resources are essential to get out of violent relationships.

In recent months it seems that COVID-19, restrictions and the political situation have “eaten” the news related to sexist violence. Is it a topic that no longer interests you?

It is not our perception. We have seen how the majority of the media has continued to report on gender violence, for the first time in the mass media there has been talk of control violence, of vicarious violence, the exponential increase in calls to 016 has been reported periodically It is true that hoaxes on social networks have also increased, such as false complaints, and attacks on victims and those who defend them, feminism and the Ministry of Equality, which make the task difficult, create mistrust and pay the price. complicit silence of gender violence. But in any case, the collaboration of the media is crucial.

In January 2020, shortly before the pandemic was declared, she was appointed delegate of the Government against Gender Violence, how have you lived this year and a half?

I took office on January 31, and on March 11 the global pandemic was officially declared. Since then, we have not stopped, we are exhausted; but it’s worth it. I am not referring only to the Delegation, it has been a task of the entire Government and also of the Autonomous Communities, of the Coordination Units of each Government Delegation, local entities and social entities, so that the COVID crisis- 19 will not leave behind that other structural pandemic that is violence against women. The gender perspective shows that some solutions against COVID-19 such as confinement or teleworking were a potential risk for victims of gender violence. This approach has been and is essential in all policies: education, housing, employment, justice, interior … in all government measures.

How is the Ministry of Equality working at this time to end sexist violence?

We are about to bring to Congress the Organic Law for the Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, better known as the “Only Yes is Yes Law”, complying with Article 36 of the Istanbul Convention on its tenth anniversary. In addition, in compliance with the State Pact against Gender Violence and the Coalition Government Agreement, we are launching the Action Plan against trafficking, the 21st century form of slavery that affects women and girls in the majority. This Plan includes a macro-study on trafficking in human beings for the purpose of sexual exploitation and prostitution that will allow us to know its scope in our country, a Comprehensive Law against trafficking, and a socio-labor insertion plan. In addition, with EU funds, we have just promoted the creation of “crisis centers” for victims of sexual violence in all the autonomous communities, transferring 66 million euros in the next 3 years. It is about closing historical gaps that we have as a country with all the victims of all gender violence, not only in the couple, but also sexual violence and trafficking.

What can we do as a society to end this problem that affects us all?

Assuming that it is not a problem that can be solved by criminal laws, the police and the judicial system that persecute the individual aggressor, but a serious social problem, and act accordingly Gender-based violence is the most bloody consequence of structural inequality, of discrimination against women as subordinate to men, of a macho and patriarchal culture that will only change if the whole of society assumes its responsibility, which has to be shared among the institutions, citizens, their political representatives, and also the private sector and the media.

It is striking that, despite the information, campaigns and the social movement, macho attitudes continue to be appreciated among the youngest. Are we going backwards? What are we doing wrong?

I don’t think youth is going backwards. Not much less. In fact, young women are more aware than ever and most of them publicly declare themselves feminists. The problem is to dismantle an entire structure of historical discrimination sustained by a macho and misogynistic ideology that has numerous followers, and that is favored and fed by the resurgence of reactionary and denialist ideas of inequality, and hoaxes that do more of it in the youth, who also for years have suffered cuts in education for equality.

What else can be done for victims who never report their assailant?

Faced with the most silenced violence, institutions and society must act proactively, not expecting that all victims are in a position to report but setting the conditions for it, with all available resources and means. Reporting is the only way to punish the aggressor, but not to protect the victims. The other exit doors of violence must be maintained and strengthened. In all territories there are specialized resources and crucial feminist organizations to accompany women before filing a complaint. Women need the security of knowing that they are not alone, that they will be guaranteed a minimum income, job opportunities, well-being for their children, and a housing alternative. They are essential resources, regardless of the punishment of your aggressor.

Every so often we are overwhelmed by a dramatic case in which a man uses his children as revenge against the woman, how can we protect those children who are also victims?

Sons and daughters are already legally direct victims of the violence that is exercised against their mothers, and they are also often victims of vicarious violence, which is the one that is exercised on the daughters and sons in substitution of their mother, to continue damaging her, even after the separation, where it hurts the most, which is in his sons and daughters. For this reason, in the Law for the Comprehensive Protection of Children and Adolescents, we have modified the visitation regime and shared custody in the interests of the best interests of children, from the certainty that an abuser is not a good parent.

Do you think that we continue to live in a macho society?

Yes. Our culture and our tradition, even legal, is sexist and subordinate to women. We have come a long way, no doubt, but there is still a long way to go to achieve a society free of machismo, discrimination and gender violence. Our Constitution does not require only formal equality, but also material equality, real equality, without obstacles derived from our condition as women, and from other additional factors of discrimination suffered by the most vulnerable due to their origin, age, race, disability, identity. sexual. It is an essential commitment of this feminist government and committed to human rights, which are either universal or they are nothing.

Take part in our virtual race!

On June 6 we celebrate the VIII edition of the Race against Gender Violence, for the second consecutive year it will be in virtual format.

Our sporting, advocacy and solidarity event has now reached its eighth edition and this year it is more necessary than ever. As it is held online, you can participate from anywhere in Spain.