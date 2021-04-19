Gender equality on the Extreme E driver’s grid

There are many peculiarities in the Extreme E, that new competition that is giving so much to talk about. We already did a review of their operation, of the electric SUVs with which they compete or in the remote places where they will race. Now it’s time to mention the gender equality that is present on the grid of this competition and that is a great novelty worldwide.

It is the first time that teams are required to have a woman and a man Among its ranks, a pilot of each gender who will distribute the tests equally. In the Extreme E you have to do two laps of a circuit, it being mandatory that each one completes one lap and that there is a change of pilot in between. What depends on the teams is the order in which their drivers run, carrying out different strategies.

The objective of the Extreme E with this regulation is to give greater visibility to women in the motor world, as its role in competition is still a minority. With this premise of total equality, a total of nine teams have been arranged in this first season of the competition. Now we are going to meet the pilots members of each of them, including several Spaniards among their ranks.

ABT Cupra XE – Claudia Hürtgen and Mattias Ekström

Claudia Hürtgen She is a German pilot with a lot of experience behind her. He has been competing in all kinds of touring car championships and some endurance races for more than 25 years. He achieved in 2005 the Nürburgring Endurance Championship (VLN), being the first woman to win it since 1998. In recent years she has been in the ADAC GT4 in Germany and has made her fifteenth appearance at the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring.

Mattias Ekström is a Swedish pilot who began his career more than 20 years ago with ABT. Always racing with Audi, it became twice DTM champion. He has also been in other competitions such as the WRC or Rallycross, where he was champion in 2016. Now he is an ambassador for Cupra and intends to continue expanding his record.

Acciona | Sainz XE Team – Laia Sanz and Carlos Sainz

The Spanish Laia sanz He is an eminence in the world of two wheels. Her track record has no end, as she has been proclaimed world trial champion 13 times and world enduro champion five times. You have completed the Dakar rally ten times in a rowfinishing all of them and achieving a ninth place overall in 2015. Now he jumps to all four wheels for the first time in the Extreme E to show that he has competition in his blood.

Carlos Sainz no introduction needed. A Spanish world rally legend who has been two-time WRC champion and also has a good number of Dakar starts, having won it three times. “The matador” is considered one of the best drivers of all time and last year he received the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports.

Andretti United Extreme E – Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen

The british Catie munnings he has had an outstanding projection despite his youth. When she was barely coming of age, she already won the European Rally Championship in her women’s category. In 2017 and 2018 he maintained a good level and also gained fame with the CBeebies show, Catie’s Amazing Machines, on the BBC. Last year he debuted at the World Rally Championship (WRC).

TO Timmy hansen The competition comes in his veins, because the parents of this Swede have instilled in him the values ​​from a very young age. Both competed and his father has been 14 times European champion of Rallycross. Perhaps that is why Timmy has also been in this specialty since 2012 and that it has reaped good results. Always at the top of the rankings, he was finally proclaimed world champion in 2019.

Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Theme – Christine Giampaoli and Oliver Bennett

Christine Giampaoli She is an Italian-Canarian driver who began to excel in rallying in 2014. She was the regional champion of the Canary Islands before making the leap to the WRC, also winning the women’s category of the Spanish Gravel Rally Championship during that time. Later he focused on other off-road racing such as Low 1000 (in which she achieved a seventh position) and last year she became the main driver of the Avatel Racing Team.

The British Oliver bennett He has been focused on Rallycross since the beginning of his career. He debuted in 2016 in the British Rallycross Championship and has subsequently been competing in the World Rallycross Championship of the FIA. He has combined it with other events of the caliber of the Americas Rallycross or the Gymkhana GRID.

JBXE – Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky and Jenson Button

The Swedish Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky he has had a fairly diversified career. He has gone through several championships such as the Audi Sport TT Cup, the ADAC GT Masters or the Audi Sport Racing Academy. In 2018 he made the leap to Scandinavian Touring Car Championship where she became the first and only woman to win a race.

Jenson button He is another of the heavyweights of the competition. The Brit started in Formula 1 with just 17 getting a title with Brawn GP. Later he has been testing in all kinds of disciplines, including the World Endurance Championship (WEC), the British GT or the Super GT where he won in 2018. In recent years he has also moved to off-road racing with participations in some such as the Mint 400 or the Baja 1000.

Rosberg X Racing – Molly Taylor and Johan Kristoffersson

Molly taylor He comes from an Australian family with a long tradition in competition. In his early years he won the F16 category of the Australian national rally and later came to Europe to grow professionally. She made her debut in the 2013 European Rally Championship and soon after became the first woman to win a podium in the Junior WRC. On his return to Australia he achieved good results and now enters the Extreme E.

Johan kristofferson He is the son of Swedish pilot Tommy Kristofferson and has followed in his footsteps. His career begins on the circuits, participating in some competitions such as the Swedish Touring Car Championship or the Italian Superstars Series. Although from 2013 it leaves the asphalt and find your place in Rallycross, starting with a victory in the European and making the leap to the world championship, where he has been three times champion.

Segi TV Chip Ganassi Racing – Sara Price and Kyle Leduc

Sara price begins her career in motocross at just eight years old, standing out from the beginning and being the American national champion 19 times. In 2012 she switched to four wheels and got a medal in the Women’s Super X at the X Games. In addition to the competition, he also makes a living as stunt specialist for shows and precision conductor for television and cinema.

Kyle leduc He is an American who was also precocious. He is known as “The Kid” because he became the youngest pilot of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, where he has accumulated more than 100 victories, including six championships in the Pro 4 category.

Veloce Racing – Jamie Chadwick and Stéphane Sarrazin

Jamie Chadwick is a great British promise that started at the Ginetta Junior Championship and quickly made the jump to the British GT Championship, where he won in the GT4 category in 2015. He also tried his luck in the British Formula 3 Championship and won the MRF Challenge Formula 2000. In creating the W series she managed to be the first champion and maintains her commitment in that championship.

Stéphane Sarrazin He is a Frenchman with an outstanding record. Accumulate no less than six podiums in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, two titles in the Le Mans Series and several victories in the World Endurance Championship of the FIA. His beginnings were in Formula 1, he went through Formula E and also through the V8 Supercars of Australia or the World Rally Championship; so it is very multidisciplinary.

X44 – Cristina Gutiérrez and Sébastien Loeb

Cristina Gutierrez she is a pilot who is making history. She was the first Spanish to finish the Dakar (ranking fifth among the rookies) and has since completed this test four times. In fact, this 2021 she became the second woman in win a stage of the Dakar. She also has extensive experience in the Spanish All-Terrain Rally Championship (CERTT), having been the sixteenth-century female champion and having achieved an absolute runner-up.

Sebastien loeb he is simply the most successful rally driver of all time. The French is a true legend that has been made with World Rally Championship (WRC) up to nine times and accumulating 79 individual victories. His career has always been linked to the world of rallying, although he has also tried his luck in the Race of Champions (three victories), in the World Touring Car Championship, in Rallycross and has won several stages of the Dakar, where he has raced. four times.