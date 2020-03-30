Quarantine is necessary to face the Coronavirus but it can increase gender violence for women (. / Andres Martinez Casares) (ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES /)

The femicide of Cristina Iglesias and her daughter Ada, 7, in Monte Chingolo moves and alerts. Quarantine exacerbates gender-based violence and may increase the murders of women who cannot leave their homes, have nowhere to go, have their family and social networks cut off, or be challenged for going out on the street – although they do have to report or ask They can help because it is a reason of “force majeure”.

Since the mandatory social isolation by quarantine to prevent and lessen the effects of the Coronavirus, six femicides have been registered. In the count of the Observatory “Now that they see us” the murders are recorded from March 20 to 29 (which were committed on those dates) and without including three cases that have not yet been confirmed as femicides (because they would be suicides or theft deaths) in Santa Fe, Salta and Río Negro.

Cristina’s disappearance had been reported by her oldest daughter, Dolores, because they answered her phone (only in writing) but not in the usual way (audio and video calls) and alerted on social networks by her brother Fernando Iglesias (handball coach of Velez) who desperately asked for help. Dolores went to her mother’s house and met Abel Romero, who had lived with her for a short time and was supposed to be quarantined with her. Police dogs found the bodies in the house.

We accompany Fernando Iglesias and his family in this difficult moment and we join the request for #justicia by Cristina and Ada # niunamenos pic.twitter.com/xt0Kl4tunM

– Fe.Me.Bal. (@femebal) March 29, 2020

For her and for Claudia Repetto – who was murdered in Mar del Plata by her partner on March 1 but that her body was found buried on Saturday in the cliff area on March 28 – Ni Una Menos, La Revuelta, autonomous CTA, The Campaign against Violence and other feminist groups They call a noise today at 6:00 p.m..

The Ni Una Menos statement calls for a noise and hanging handkerchiefs and green flags on balconies and terraces: “By Cristina Iglesias and her seven-year-old daughter, killed by Abel Romero in Monte Chingolo. By Claudia Repetto, murdered by Ricardo Rodríguez in Mar del Plata. For those who are forced to quarantine with a violent. Femicides do not stop in quarantine, neither does our anger. ”

The revolt, Ni una Menos and other feminist groups summon a noise on Monday at 6 pm against gender violence and femicides.

In Bariloche, the body of Haydé Salazar was also found on March 28, in the area of ​​the Ñireco stream fence. She had disappeared on March 22 (in the context of mandatory social isolation) and two days later her family reported the disappearance. Prosecutor Betiana Cendón investigated the case with the hypothesis of gender violence and questioned her former partners, but they found her hanged with a piece of cloth and they believe that she could have taken her life.

Ni Una Menos calls for a noise at 18:00 with green flags and scarves to ask that the quarantine does not increase the danger to women.

More requests for help

“These days the demand explodes”, highlights Estela Díaz, Minister of Women, Gender Policy and Sexual Diversity of the Province of Buenos Aires. And he points out that requests for help in cases of gender violence to Line 144 in Buenos Aires territory increased 60 percent from March 20 to 26.

The Minister of Women, Genders and Diversity of the Province of Buenos Aires Estela Diaz warns that the demand for help from Buenos Aires women increased by 60 percent.

In Buenos Aires territory there are only 2 households in charge of the provincial government. But around 56 dependents of each municipality. In some cases, the habitat and resource conditions are very good, and in others, the places are badly deteriorated and provide poor care.

Throughout the country there are 120 shelters or establishments that can house women victims of violence and who depend on the provinces, municipalities or Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Isolation is necessary for health but dangerous for victims of gender violence. In compulsory quarantine the risk increases for women who experience violence. But they also hinder their chances of reporting and access to labor, community, family and friendly networks that can help them.

The Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity Policies of the Province of Buenos Aires tells women who experience domestic violence that they can call 144 to ask for help.

Because, shelters so that they can go to live (which usually have to be an extreme resource so that it is not the victims who end up locked up and the violent free ones) become essential.

The Coronavirus effect demonstrates that, although they cannot be the only public policy, homes for women and transgender women and their sons and daughters are insufficient. And that, if the situation spreads, it is necessary to create emergency spaces so that no victim is at risk of life, is raped or mistreated while the health emergency lasts.

Victims of gender violence must also be exempted from the impossibility of circulating so that they are not afraid to leave their homes, go to report, ask for help for fear of being detained for violating quarantine. And the security forces must be alert not to restrict a woman who needs to leave a place of risk.

Households must be a resource of extreme need and when there are no other alternatives. Victims can always stay in their homes (even if they are owned by the abuser) who must be excluded from the home or find family and community networks that do not institutionalize them. “He always points to the personal, family, and community network that he can accompany rather than go home. But these days very strong cases acceleratedDiaz points out.

They are not to stay in violence, they are to get out

At another time the homes were for single mothers, women in vulnerable situations and depended on the State or Non-Governmental Organizations, but as an act of charity and without an interdisciplinary approach to address gender violence and empower women to appeal to your personal and work skills.

Therefore, the closure of the victims is not the best option. But safeguarding against danger has to be a possibility and when moving, being in places with many people, returning to the province of origin or traveling is prohibited or complicated by the effects of the Coronavirus, a safe roof is essential. If you have to live together and you can’t move on the street, women who suffer violence cannot be locked up.

Today women cannot leave their homes without breaking the quarantine. That is why they should not be blamed and the police must be alert not to repress, but to listen to these situations.

More homes are needed so the home is not a trap

During the management of the former National Women’s Council (CNM) under the Ministry of Social Development, during Kirchnerism, pre Ni Una Menos (the mobilization of June 3, 2015 that made the fight against gender violence massively visible) were built or expanded Comprehensive Protection Homes (HPI) in Buenos Aires, Entre Ríos, Neuquén, Río Negro, Mendoza, La Rioja, Jujuy, Santiago del Estero, Corrientes, San Luis, Tucumán and Salta, according to official information.

The Ni Una Menos movement installed the demand for gender violence to be a priority in public policies. But the shelters to which the State had committed were not built (Gustavo Gavotti).

During Mauricio Macri’s term, the (former) National Women’s Council (now the Ministry) presented the Action Plan against Violence. In the document they committed to building a network of homes that function, in a coordinated manner, as a true containment network throughout the country. Today they would be essential in the face of the need to remain under a secure roof. But they are not.

It is not the same as there are some households that Argentina has a network of shelters that give an effective and real response to women who today need to go through quarantine without sharing bed, air and 24 hours with their abuser, kicker. or rapist.

The National Council of Women presented, on July 26, 2016, the National Plan of Action against Violence -to carry out 2017 and 2019- with a budget of 750 million pesos. There they assumed that, during Kirchnerism, nine homes had begun to be built and promised that in 2016 (four years ago) those homes would be completed in order to be used.

In practice, nine homes were completed in Jujuy, Salta, Santiago del Estero, Corrientes, San Luis, Buenos Aires and Mendoza. The works had been started with contributions prior to 2015 (in the presidency of Cristina Kirchner) and with funds from the provincial or municipal states in the final stage of the projects.

Macrismo promised to build 36 homes and did not comply

Also the Violence Action Plan committed to opening thirty-six homes across the country. Today, when they are needed most, they are not there. The mandatory quarantine shows that the lack of real public policies leaves women out in the open if they need to leave their homes, are on the street or have no other place to protect them.

The pending debts are not only metaphorical, but of bricks, which today leave many victims helpless. It is not enough to dial a help phone, but there are places where you can go to not bear the screams, slaps, controls, robberies or forced sexual contacts.

The performance “red shoes” shows women victims of femicide. In the face of quarantine, shelters are needed so that women can leave their homes and go to a safe place. (Photo: Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar / Cuartoscuro)

“The former National Women’s Institute (INAM) promised to build 36 HPI. Construction was managed from the Ministry of the Interior and Public Works. However, only the construction of three began, all of them in the province of Buenos Aires (Junín, Quilmes and La Plata)”, Report from the Ministry of Women, Genders and Diversity of the Nation.

The half walls do not cover a tragedy. And less than a pandemic. Until December 10, 2019, the Junín home had 68.30 percent progress in the work while those in Quilmes and La Plata did not reach even three three percent of the promised construction.

For now, there are campaigns for victims of violence to ask for help to 144. “Beyond the construction of new spaces or equipment, our main guideline is to work on an effective network of territorial protection devices, from which all can be guaranteed people in situations of gender-based violence have the necessary tools, ”the Ministry outlines.

The line 144 adds mail channels, social networks and watsap for better attention in the face of the emergency.

“The objective is that both municipal, provincial and national devices implement the same intervention criteria,” they point out.

Quarantine cannot leave them alone

Susana arrives at her house from work and her husband checks her wallet, looks at her phone, controls the time she returns from the bus, threatens to kill her if she sees that she is talking to another man. She goes to work and her schoolmates help her file the complaint and raise the money to rent another apartment and leave with her daughter. Today Susana is still threatened by any grimace at a movie or on her cell phone. But you cannot go, and you have no one to tell what is happening to you. It is in quarantine.

Valeria cares for her four children and waits for her partner to bring the money from the electricity arrangements he makes in Pompeii to collect for dinner. She goes to the store and buys some noodles, milk and cookies. It does not have its own income in addition to the AUH. He does not go out to work now, he started drinking and forces him to have sex when she does not want to and while the boys are awake. Today Valeria cannot leave because it depends on him and if he wants to go out and make the complaint he will find out. It is in quarantine.

Mariela is a girl from a restaurant that was quarantined and lived in her mother’s at Almirante Brown. The restaurant lowered the blinds until the social isolation is lifted and her boyfriend told her to go live with him so as not to miss her. She was excited to cook together and watch TV in the middle of this parenthesis to normal life. But he began to force her to have relationships in ways she doesn’t like and to yell at her if she sleeps or makes a video call with her friends. He tells her not to talk to anyone and that she can’t go out because the police are going to grab her. It is in quarantine.

Calls were fired from quarantine to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. But risk factors can be seen with requests for help at 144 between January, February and March 1-15.

In the Province of Buenos Aires there were in two and a half months 5,567 calls to 144 for cases of gender violence. The towns with the most demand for help are La Matanza, La Plata, General Pueyrredón, Moreno, Almirante Brown, Lomas de Zamora, Florencio Varela, Merlo, Quilmes, Lanús and Malvinas Argentinas. A worrying fact is that 82 percent of calls this summer are for domestic violence. So if these women remain isolated with their abuser, they are in danger or subject to violence.

In the Province of Buenos Aires, more than 5,000 calls were received to Line 144. The demand for aid grew 60 percent from the quarantine.

In 38 percent of cases, the aggressor is their current partner, so they may be living together under the same roof and with four keys in the insulation.. Another alarming fact is that in 8 percent of cases the violent is the father, the brother or the son. And in 4 percent other relatives (can be grandparents, uncles, cousins, godparents, stepparents).

And in this stage of coexistence without respite, these family threats can increase. Because, the police should be able to ask – if a woman is seen on the street – that if she does not comply with the quarantine it may be because she needs to go out to report or ask for help. It could also be necessary, especially if the circulation measures are extended, that temporary homes be formed to resolve risk situations in a scenario of exception due to social isolation.

Of course, sanitary measures to reduce the effects of contagion and mortality in the context of a pandemic are essential. The health effects of sexist violence must also be taken into account. 6 percent of Buenos Aires residents who called Line 144 have depression, 6 percent consume anxiolytics and 5 percent have sleep disorders.

Among the risk factors, isolation represented 14 percent of the indicators that increased the possibilities that a case of gender violence could end in injuries or femicide in the measurement that was made in January, February and early March. But in a situation of social isolation by decree the problem that a woman can be cornered and without exit worsens.

Social isolation affects many women, but if they share the confinement with an abuser it can increase the danger on their life (Shutterstock).

Therefore, the incidence must be taken into account for avoid femicides due to quarantine. Until now, the greatest risk factor (62 percent) in the most serious cases of gender violence is the presence of minors. Boys and girls who hear and see violence are also victims. And, in many cases, beatings, insults and abuses against girls and boys also increase.

Among the calls to Line 144, from the Province of Buenos Aires, 2,353 women threatened with death and 1,560 who are afraid because the aggressor uses or has a firearm. And 236 women have already reported that they suffered an attempted femicide.

There are 156 pregnant women and 157 living with the elderly (who are now considered a risk group) and who cannot especially go out to avoid contracting Coronavirus. 37 percent of those who call 144 are afraid of the consumption of alcohol or drugs by their aggressor.

Therefore, staying at home is the healthiest measure – almost the only social vaccine against Coronavirus – but the remedy cannot be worse than the disease when violence is suffered or, even, if the abuses begin from confinement and isolation. Social. Homes must be an option for those who need to leave their homes to be cared for.

I kept reading:

Mandatory isolation and domestic violence

What are the ways to report gender violence during quarantine

Gender-based violence: in Entre Ríos and the City of Buenos Aires they extended all the protection measures for women