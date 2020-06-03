The Chilean Ministry of Women withdrew on Monday a campaign against gender violence led by a man who murdered his wife and says he is sorry, before a flurry of criticism from feminist organizations.

The idea of ​​showing a repentant victimizer has sparked controversy since the campaign launched on Sunday. And it is added to a series of communication errors by the government of President Sebastián Piñera in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

For two weeks, Chile has registered a sharp increase in infections and deaths from coronaviruses, which on Monday exceeded 105,000 infected and 1,113 deaths.

“Dear granddaughter, my princess. In these days of confinement I have missed you more than ever and very worried since I learned that your boyfriend (girlfriend) attacked you,” says the man in the campaign video, broadcast on social networks.

“My soul hurts what happened to you, perhaps life is punishing me for what I did to your grandmother. Although she is no longer with us, there is no night to apologize for all the damage I did to her,” adds the femicide. .

“It is never too late to reflect and ask for forgiveness for past mistakes,” he concludes.

The Chilean Network against violence against women criticized the initiative: “The tears of an aggressor do not end with violence against women.”

The NGO Corporación Matria dedicated a text to the old man, which in one passage says: “Do not come with letters, let alone ask for forgiveness and compassion, here the one who was absent, the puncher, was you.”

After the wave of criticism, the Minister for Women, Macarena Santelices, “deeply regretted the campaign,” and said that she ordered the video to be downloaded and the corresponding apologies to be delivered.

“An aggressor will never have justifications,” said Santelices, who took office a month ago, also amid strong controversy over not having experience with gender issues and being the niece-granddaughter of former dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

In addition to the unsuccessful campaign against gender violence, which registered an increase in complaints during the quarantine, there is also another video released by the Sports Ministry in which it is called to continue training at home.

The images show how the surfing champion Rafaella Montesi works out in her big house, in a country where inequality recently prompted a great social outbreak.

During the past week, the Health Minister, Jaime Mañalich, was strongly criticized for admitting – amid the increase in coronavirus infections in the poorest and most populated neighborhoods – that he was unaware of the levels of overcrowding in the Chilean population.