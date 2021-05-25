Genaro Ivan Gattuso says goodbye to Napoli with an emotional letter

The technician Gennaro Gattuso said goodbye without controversy this Tuesday of Naples and he assured that he will always carry “in his heart” the experience of the last 18 months, in a letter published on the website of the southern team two days after president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed his departure from the club.

“Coaching Napoli was great: an intense, valuable year and a half, an experience that I will carry in my heart. I thank the players, the club’s coaching staff, all the workers and the president De Laurentiis who gave me this opportunity, “wrote Gattuso.

Also read: Club América: Roger Martínez and Nico Benedetti captured at a party with escorts before the Liguilla (Photos)

“I knew a magnificent city, in which I lived very well with my family, and extraordinary fans, despite the fact that the pandemic has prevented us from enjoying a unique atmosphere in the stadium dedicated to Diego Maradona,” he added.

Caro Rino, I sound happy to say that the trascorso quasi due stagioni con te. Ringraziandoti per il lavoro svolto, you augur successi ovunque your vada. An abbraccio anche a tua moglie e ai tuoi figli. Aurelio De Laurentiis – AurelioDeLaurentiis (@ADeLaurentiis) May 23, 2021

Gattuso He arrived at Naples in December 2019 to replace Carlo Ancelotti and led the team to the conquest of the 2020 Italian Cup, won in the final against Juventus.

He was sacked by De Laurentiis last Sunday, less than an hour after he failed to qualify Napoli for the next Champions League, finishing fifth in the table.

Napoli depended on himself to get into the next Champions League. I just needed to win. And tied. Papelón. Big role for the result, but more for the form. Incredible how bad they competed and how little they generated when they were playing a place in the European Cup. pic.twitter.com/Jvv2Ijj8Ll – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 23, 2021

“In the days of the victory of the Italian Cup and in many more moments I noticed the strong affection of the Neapolitans. An affection that, together with my coaching staff, I returned by working every day with maximum dedication and professionalism. Now our paths separate, but I will never forget these exciting months, “he assured.” I wish Napoli and Napoli a lot of success, “concluded the Italian coach.

Gattuso has the interest of several Serie A teams, among which Lazio and Fiorentina stand out, according to local media.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content