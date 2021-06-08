Gemma Chan reveals why she plays two characters in Marvel Studios

Actress Gemma Chan will star in two films with two very different characters in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Gemma chan played the villain Minn-Erva in the movie Captain Marvel (2019), her character is shocking, although she was overshadowed by the protagonist Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). But now he will return to Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe on The Eternals, giving life to Sersi, which will be one of the most powerful of the team.

In a recent interview, Gemma chan talked about playing two such different characters in Marvel studios:

“I feel very lucky to have been welcomed back to MCU so quickly after my first appearance. The reception has been very warm. I feel lucky because we had a lot of crossovers in the team between the two films, so there was continuity in that sense, but these are completely different projects, in completely different times, the characters are different. “

Even the way the two films were shot was very different.

“We shot Los Eternos as if it were an independent film, almost entirely in locations with natural light, almost all at magic hour.” Gemma Chan adds. “It’s such an epic and ambitious movie, with director Chloé Zhao bringing her signature style and sensibility.”

What will the movie be about?

The Eternals presents an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. They are aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), they must come out of the shadows to once again face the greatest enemies of humanity, The Deviants.

The movie stars Richard Madden like Ikaris, Gemma chan like Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani like Kingo, Lauren Ridloff like Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry like Phastos, Salma hayak like Ajak, Lia mchugh as Sprite, Don lee like Gilgamesh, Barry keoghan like Druig, Angelina Jolie as Thena and Kit harrington as Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight.

The Eternals is scheduled to hit theaters on November 4. Meanwhile, you can watch the movie again Captain Marvel on the Disney Plus streaming platform.