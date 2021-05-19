Gemini Season Horoscopes by Sign

Hey, how’s your year been going? We’ve been moving through slow-paced, productive Taurus season for the past month, and I think I can say that we’re all in need of an energy boost. Well, we’re in luck, because Gemini season 2021 starts on Thursday, May 20, bringing us a more upbeat attitude and a stronger sense of curiosity. Air signs Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius are thriving for the next month, while the mutable signs Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces are having an action-packed time.

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the brainy planet of communication, so this is a very social time — which makes sense. As more and more people get vaccinated, we’re beginning to see our friends IRL again, so Gemini season’s timing is absolutely perfect! Right now, you’re eager to connect with the world around you. New contacts are coming your way (check your dating apps and DMs!), And you’re able to get to know your friends and family on a more intellectual level. Gemini is one of the most flexible signs, so you’re open to new experiences, people who aren’t your usual type, and unfamiliar ideas. You’re craving something, anything new!

Life is becoming much more fast-paced, but there are a few speed bumps along the way. We all know that Gemini has a bad rep for being superficial or flaky, and during Gemini season, you have so many ideas popping into your brain that your attention span is not at its best. If you’re talking to someone new or discovering out a new hobby, you might forget about whoever / whatever you were originally trying out. Oops! Just remember to tell your date if you’re not into them anymore, instead of ghosting them.

The Most Gemini-y Gemini T-Shirt

Also — and more importantly—Mercury Retrograde starts on May 29 and will last for the remainder of Gemini season. Essentially, this retrograde brings back old projects, jobs, and relationships that were never fully dealt with. Since Gemini is one of Mercury’s fave signs, this retrograde shouldn’t be too unbearable, but still — you’ve been warned!

This Gemini season will be a much-needed espresso shot to help perk you up, get out of the house, and start living again. Venus, the planet of love, is in Gemini right now too, making this a truly thrilling time full of new connections and experiences (wink, wink). Try to keep flakiness to a minimum, communicate (Gemini is notorious for strategically “forgetting” things and playing dumb), and deal with any drama Mercury Retrograde throws your way. Gemini season ends on June 20, when Cancer season begins. Enjoy !!!

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Read your Sun / Rising horoscopes for Gemini season 2021:

Aries

Fire signs and air signs (AKA you and Gemini) are naturally compatible, so this is a fun month for you! You’re even more eager than usual to dive into new experiences, and tons of exciting connections, jobs, and projects are coming your way. Are you going to hold on to all of these different things? Probs not! But have fun with it! Experiment! You’re bound to find one person, job, or project that you can work with long-term!

Taurus

You’re able to harness Gemini season’s brainy influence on the job right now, Taurus. Look at any long-term projects that feel stagnant — Gemini season is here to teach you to switch up your approach. Leaving your comfort zone and trying new things is kinda scary for you, but trust me, you won’t regret it! All of the good work you do now is also pretty likely to lead to a nice little raise or bonus, too.

Gemini

Happy birthday !!! You’re vibing beautifully with all of this Geminian astro-weather, of course! You’re able to make major changes to your life right now. Relationship not working? You can seamlessly end things, find closure, and start looking for the next best thing. Job getting dull? Now’s a great time to rewrite your resume and start looking! This transit is motivating you to create newness your life, and you’re bound to have a good time!

Cancer

As the Sun travels through the most communicative sign, you’re finding that your inbox is filling up — and unfortunately, it’s because old jobs, projects, or relationships are making themselves known in your life… and they might get really in your face until you deal with them. This isn’t easy work by any means, but it’s necessary work, so you can give yourself a clean slate and truly thrive when Cancer season rolls around in a month!

You love all things astrology. So do we. Let’s ~ follow the stars ~ together.

Leo

So many new connections are sliding into your life, Leo. Don’t expect much romance or hot new hookups, though — this season is all about your crew. You’re loyal to a fault, so letting go of toxic friends is usually very tough for you. But now, it’s pretty easy! You might start off this Gemini season by clearing out your shitty friends and bad connections, but all of the new buddies you find are going to give your squad the glow-up it deserves!

Virgo

This is a v. important month, Virgo. You’re being thrust into the spotlight, especially at work. It might feel like everyone, especially your boss, is keeping a close eye on your performance — and that’s because they are. Take this month to put the finishing details on any long-term projects, deliver the results, and congratulate yourself for all that great work you just did. If you really slay on the job, a promotion or raise could be in the stars!

Libra

Life is an adventure this Gemini season! It’s a great time to travel, take a class, or learn a new hobby, because you’re feeling extremely into anything / everything new. Whether it’s a subtle change (like chatting with someone new at work) or a big, meaningful experience (like going on a life-changing trip or falling for someone who’s not your usual type), you’re broadening your horizons. By the end of Gemini season, you’ll be surprised at how open-minded and well-rounded you feel!

Scorpio

You tend to connect with others on a deep, emotional level since you’re a water sign, but Gemini is nothing like you, so the vibe is a little weird right now. Your chart’s intimacy zone is being activated, so you’re still making deep, meaningful connections — but not through sensual, erotic, or emotional experiences. Instead, you’re establishing a stronger “brain bond” with your SO as you discover tons of stuff you never knew you never knew about your boo!

Sagittarius

Gemini season = cuffing season for you, Sagittarius! If you’re happily boo’d up, you’re able to spice up your relationship by trying a new place for date night, buying some fun toys to try out in bed, or maybe even including a third (or fourth, or fifth ) person in your relationship if that’s your thing! If you’re single, you could use these vibes to go on All! The! Dates !, but it’s a particular good time to establish strong, secure relationships with longevity.

Capricorn

Since Gemini season is activating your chart’s zone of work and health, it’s important that you deal with your responsibilities — whether it’s taking care of your physical / mental health (get vaccinated, if you haven’t yet!) Or focusing on work obligations— before fully embracing Gemini’s social vibes. Focus on wellness, and as Gemini season rolls on, you’ll be able to totally reorganize your life. You’re able to tidy up your relationships, or just clear everything off your to-do list now, if you work hard! Cancer season = cuffing season for your sign, and it’s right around the corner, so take this time to become the best version of yourself.

Aquarius

You’re finding that this is one of the loveliest, most romantic times of the year! This is a good time for (safely) dating, or experimenting with new things (or people!) In bed. Have a good time and put yourself out there! Just because a relationship doesn’t have longevity doesn’t mean it can’t be fun, ya know? That being said, if you find someone that you really click with, you’ll be able to start something serious with them by the end of Gemini season.

Pisces

You’re the most emotional sign, and Gemini is one of the most intellectual, so this transit could start off a little wonky! You’re being encouraged to take a more calculating, observant approach to life. Dive deep and think hard about your life — especially regarding your family, home, or past. It’s a great time to move on from shitty experiences, while drawing positive lessons from your past.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io