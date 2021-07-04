Gemini Monthly Horoscope for July 2021

Add these dates to your GCal:Friday, July 9: New Moon in CancerThursday, July 22: Sun enters LeoFriday, July 23: Full Moon in AquariusWednesday, July 28: Jupiter Retrograde enters Aquarius

You like to go with the flow … in fact, elasticity is one of your strong suits. But occasionally, you may find yourself accidentally stepping away from situations a bit too early. On July 9, a New Moon in Cancer blankets the sky, activating the area of ​​your chart associated with personal finances. Under this New Moon, you’ll realize that planning for the future doesn’t make you boring — in fact, it actually enables you to feel more confident in the here and now. Don’t be afraid to embrace your earning potential, Gemini love! You got this!

Next up, Leo season begins on July 22 when the bright star shifts into this fiery, passionate sign. You radiate beneath this light: Your fast-paced humor pairs perfectly with Leo’s fun-loving nature. Over the next few weeks, plan to fill your calendar with engagements that animate your curious spirit. Whether you’re attending black-tie soirées, backyard barbecues, or Zoom trivia nights, this is an excellent time to flutter your social butterfly wings. You love people, and people love you! How fabulous!

The very next day, on July 23, the Moon meets the Sun in direct opposition, forming a Full Moon in Aquarius. Interestingly, this is the first of a two-part series: a second Full Moon in Aquarius will occur on August 22. Keep a close eye on this lunation, specifically as it relates to travel, philosophy, and exploration. Your insatiable urge to expand your horizon is not in vain, Gemini darling. In short, fortifying close connections with people in your local community doesn’t mean you need to close yourself off to exciting opportunities beyond the immediate boundaries. Whether you want to plan an international trip (!!!) or go back to school, this Full Moon will help you identify what expansion means for you.

Lastly, on July 28, Jupiter (the planet of abundance) shifts back into Aquarius. After a brief journey through Pisces, Jupiter will now spend the rest of 2021 in this intellectual, humanitarian air sign, inviting you to double down on new possibilities. Emphasizing the themes of the Full Moon, Jupiter in Aquarius will encourage you to deep dive into your personal ethics. How can you embody the spirit of discovery? Embrace the full-spectrum — the more you’re willing to step outside your immediate reality, the more opportunities you’ll uncover. Leave no stone unturned, Gemini darling! You got this!

