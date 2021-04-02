Gemini and Brink to fund work of Bitcoin-focused developers

The Brink project and the Gemini Opportunity Fund delivered excellent news for bitcoin-focused developers in the last few hours. Five people will receive financial aid and scholarships to dedicate themselves full time to their projects.

The Gemini exchange announced that will finance the development of Mempool.space with USD 25,000, an open source browser for blockchain. The initiative will be realized from the Gemini Opportunity Fund and will allow well-known developers like Wiz and Softsimon to continue their work and establish collaborations with other projects.

What Mempool.space presents as a virtue is that it does not display advertisements or include third party trackers; This allows users to have better visibility into the bitcoin (BTC) blockchain, according to the news release on the Gemini blog. In the same text, it is detailed that the transfer has already been made and was confirmed in block 676,921.

For its part, Brink, a non-profit project led by programmer John Newbery, announced the recipients of its developer scholarships, for which the call had opened in November 2020.

Through an announcement on its blog, the London program reported that three experts were selected for access to scholarships for work and training in London. The winners were Jesse Posner, Alekos Filini and Hennadi Stepanov.

According to the statement, the Brink board of directors chose them because “they have demonstrated their continued commitment to the development of the open source protocol for bitcoin.” Funding for two of the three scholarships awarded was provided by Nexo and Kraken.

Brink fellows and their projects

Posner’s grant will go towards funding his work in developing the Schnorr threshold signature system, FROST, and adapter signatures; the first is a system to manage keys in a secure and private way, while the adapter signatures —as its original name— allow the exchange of compatible signatures to carry out operations on the blockchain.

For his part, Filini’s work will focus on developing the Bitcoin Dev Kit, a set of useful tools for wallets and other Bitcoin-related applications.

Finally, Stepanov will work on refining the Bitcoin Core protocol, a task in which he has excelled since 2018. In fact, in the past he has already received funding from CardCoins and Paivant, as reported by CriptoNoticias in April 2020.

Gemini’s commitment to bitcoin development

Since its creation in December 2020, Gemini’s Opportunity Fund has already donated $ 450,000 for the development of Bitcoin Core and, in accordance with the statement in the statement, it will continue to do so. In addition, with the recent launch of the Frontier Fund, they will also assist projects and start-ups related to cryptocurrencies.

One of the first actions of this organization was the contribution of USD 50,000 in BTC to the Bitcoin Development Fund of the Human Rights Foundation. The primary objective announced at that time was to provide up to USD 200,000 in grants and collaborations in order to expand the bitcoin network.