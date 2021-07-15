Gemballa Marsien: the 830 hp 911 Safari that Porsche does not dare to build

Gemballa is back! and he also does it in style with him new Gemballa Marsien. The legendary coach specialized in Porsche returns with a project of those that remove the hiccups. It is the Porsche 911 Safari that Stuttgart have never dared to market, but now it will come true with no less than 829 hp, 40 units and one of the wildest technical recipes a nine-eleven has ever had.

Under the name Marc Philipp Gemballa GmbH, the son of Uwe Gemballa recovers his father’s project that was truncated years ago. The objective of this new Gemballa is to recover the status of exclusivity and differentiation that the firm achieved in the past, and for this there is nothing better than to embark on a spectacular work to create A raid Porsche based on a 992 generation 911 Turbo S.

The Gemballa Marsien has been conceived with the sole objective of making the wet dream of so many Porsche fans come true of being able to drive a Safari. A) Yes, Reinterpreting the image and recipe of the Dakar 911 Safari and 959, Gemballa has created a completely new body kit in carbon fiber that seeks to offer such a futuristic design, as loaded with winks to the two models mentioned. In addition, dressing it in a neat white color to assault the countless dunes of the desert, this Marsien looks even more spectacular making it clear that it is a unique car.

Actually, this aftermarket idea is not new, since another of the greats of the Porsche world, Singer, just a few months ago presented us with an idea as bizarre as this, but with a clearly older taste from the All-Terrain Competition Study .

But going back to the Marsien, Gemballa promises a limited production of 40 units, where the first 10 bodies already have names and surnames. At a technical level, the 3.8 boxer with 6 cylinders and double compressor tube becomes available in 750 hp version, or an even more capable version with 829 hp and 930 Nm. These improvements are achieved through the use of new parts and electronics, counting on the help of none other than RUF and Akrapovic.

But perhaps the most striking thing about the Gemballa Marsien is that they were developed in collaboration with suspension specialist KW, which means having a custom designed scheme able to change ground clearance from 120mm at its lowest position to an impressive 250mm, which is a benchmark that is above even many SUVs.

In street configuration, the Marsien use single-nut wheels with Michelin UHP tires in sizes 20 and 21 “, announcing a 0-100 km / h in 2.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 330 km / h. In the case of installing the optional offroad package, the tires are changed for a stud design, limiting the maximum speed to 210 km / h … not bad for flying through the desert.

How much will each Gemballa Marsien cost? The price to pay for each unit will be 495,000 euros, amount to which must be added 254,000 euros that a Porsche 911 Turbo S. costs in Spain.

