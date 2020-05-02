The soap opera that has been unleashed with the live video of Alfonso Merlos, in which a half-naked young woman appeared whose identity did not correspond to that of her alleged partner, Marta López, continues to expand its subplots. María Patiño already revealed in ‘Sálvame’ that the journalist’s heart was occupied by several women, and it was López herself who revealed the name of one of them: Gema.

The woman in question is Gema Serrano, who already jumped into the world of the heart a few months ago when it was rumored that she had had an ‘affair’ with Edmundo Bigote Arrocet, something that she denied at the time. And now, the representative of comedians (she is a collaborator of Ashumes, the Spanish Humor Association) He has gone to ‘Sálvame’ to tell himself what exactly was his relationship with Merlos like, with whom he allegedly dated a few months last year.

Telecinco

As Jorge Javier Vázquez has told him, She and the journalist met through social networks. “It was on Instagram that he asked me for friendship,” he said, adding that this had also been the way in which Merlos had contacted Marta López in the first place. “He began to write to me that he had been told that she was a girl who was very cute, but then he told me that it was beyond that. It was much more“Serrano said, who also stated that the Murcian” needs to conquer the environment he is in. It sends messages that everyone is waiting to hear. “

The representative has also confessed in ‘Save me’ that she stayed with Merlos in his house in Mirasierra because he was better caught, than the evening went by without “prior dinner”, and she did not end up happy after their sexual encounter. “I am quite demanding,” he stated, “He is quite a selfish person in bed. He comes, does something and falls asleep. And that’s it. Literal”. Despite this, and according to his version, the two traveled together shortly after meeting, to Marbella: “I have been to El Gamonal and there he introduced me to his friends. We met a footballer that he wanted to meet and hinted at Marta.”

Telecinco

Jorge Javier wanted to know then if Merlos had asked her to marry, to which Serrano responded with the following: “Something like that.” Her statements did not convince the set’s collaborators, who questioned her version, so the representative then resorted to several text messages that Merlos allegedly had sent him and that they would corroborate all his words. Jorge Javier himself read one of them aloud, which said the following: “You don’t want to marry your prince charming?”