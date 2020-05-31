Metepec.- With the aim of continuing with the health prevention measures in the stage of the greatest number of infections with a red light in the entity, the Ministry of the Environment of the Government of the State of Mexico (SMA) through the General Directorate of Prevention and Control of Air Pollution (DGPCCA), extends the validity of the Compulsory Vehicle Verification Program for the First Semester of 2020, published on December 26, 2019 in the Government Gazette “Official Newspaper”, until December 31 2020.

The application of the “Hoy No Circula” Program as a mobility strategy in the Metropolitan Areas of the Valley of Mexico and Toluca will continue until the health authority determines it.

Therefore, the periods regarding the restriction of vehicular circulation in force and the closure of operations of the Authorized Automotive Vehicle Pollution Emission Verification Centers (CVECA) in Edoméx are extended, until the corresponding health authorities determine the respective opening activities, guaranteeing at all times the prevention and hygiene measures necessary to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In the event that the health authorities re-establish the suspension of activities, according to the epidemiological alert traffic light of the region or municipality where the Verificentro is located in the State of Mexico, the service will be suspended and will be resumed until the authorities issue the convenient conditions for its reopening.

Vehicles that have a vehicle verification certificate obtained during this year will be valid until their next verification period in the first half of 2021.

The vehicle verification certificate obtained from the restart of operations at CVECA will be valid for the year 2020 for the sole occasion and the next verification period will be until the first half of 2021.

Also, this time the service hours of the Verification Centers will be from 07:00 to 20:00 from Monday to Saturday, so a scheduled appointment must be made and the Verificentros will not be able to provide service without it.

Appointments may be scheduled through the website http://smahologramas.dsinet.com.mx/RegistroCitas.

Once operations at the Verificentros have restarted, the vehicle verification must be carried out before December 31, 2020, in accordance with the completion of the plate as established in the calendar.

For the completion of plate 7 or 8 there will be 30 calendar days, the completion of plates 3 or 4 will have 60 calendar days.

In the case of the completion of plates 1 or 2 there will be 90 calendar days, and for the completion of plates 9 or 0 it will have 120 calendar days.

Vehicles that do not comply with the verification will be entitled to the fine, corresponding to 20 times the UMA value, equivalent to 1,737.60 pesos M / N, including vehicles with completion 5 or 6 that did not perform the verification in January and February.

For more information the DGPCCA makes available the email atnpublico@smagem.net, the telephones 55-5366-8267, 722-238-2268 and the social networks Twitter @DGPCCA_Edomex and Facebook: General Directorate for Prevention and Control of Atmospheric Pollution .