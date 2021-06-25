Gegard Mousasi to defend his 185-pound belt at Bellator 264

The second reign of Gegard mousasi as Middleweight monarch he will start with a belt defense at the Bellator 264.

MMA Junkie reported at noon this Friday that Mousasi will put his title at stake against the number one in the ranking, John salter.

Notice

Mousasi improved his promotional record to 5-1 with a unanimous decision win over Douglas lima in the stellar of the Bellator 250 in October 2020.

Previously, the 35-year-old fighter had taken revenge against Lyoto machida with a split ruling.

Salter, ex-combatant of UFC Y Strikeforce, is found 7 – 1 with Bellator. His only defeat to date within the organization was precisely against the former division champion, Rafael Lovato Jr., by submission in the first round.

Bellator 264 will take place on August 13 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement