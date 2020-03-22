Gegard Mousasi believes that Israel Adesanya is a worthy champion

It is said that the difficult thing is not to reach the top, but to stay.

If we start from that beginning, Israel Adesanya, brand new Middleweight champion of the UFC, started with the left foot.

The fighter of Nigerian origin comes from achieving his first starting defense against Yoel Romero in the UFC 248 in which she will be remembered as one of the worst starting fights in the history of the promotion.

However, there are those who believe that Adesanya has everything he has earned well deserved.

“He’s very talented,” said Gegard Mousasi, a former 185-pound champion from Bellator, to MMA Junkie. “I didn’t expect him to have a good takedown defense and be so tough. I didn’t know the subject, but he went up pretty fast. Obviously, the UFC helped him with good fights and good pairings. “

Mousasi, who reaped a 9-3 record with the UFC, believes Adesanya showed his worth by taking down the division’s former monarch, Robert Whittaker, in just two rounds.

“He did it. He dispatched a very tough Whittaker. To be honest, I think he is very deserving of where he is at the moment. ”

Mousasi plans to return to contest the Bellator Middleweight belt when the champion Welterweight is measured, Douglas Lima, in the Bellator 242 next May 9.