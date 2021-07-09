GeForce RTX 40 in late 2022 or early 2023

NVIDIA has been working on the GeForce RTX 40, also known as RTX 4000, a new generation of graphics cards that are set to become the successors of the GeForce RTX 30, and whose launch could occur between late 2022 and early 2023.

That time frame fits perfectly with the strategy that NVIDIA has been following thus far. For example, the GTX 10 hit the market in 2016, and the RTX 20 series debuted in 2018, and the RTX started hitting the market in 2020. The pattern is more than clear, and so it makes perfect sense to think that the GeForce RTX 40 could arrive at the end of 2022.

It is expected that the first models to reach the market will be precisely the most powerful, as happened with the GeForce RTX 30. If this is true, NVIDIA will present a trio of aces formed by the GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090. Later, we will see the lower models, that is, the RTX 4060 and RTX 4050, although we cannot rule out the arrival of “Ti” versions, as has happened with the RTX 30 series.

In this sense, it is important to highlight something very curious, and that is that NVIDIA has already launched the RTX 3050 Mobile and RTX 3050 Ti MobileBut we are still waiting for the desktop versions of both graphics cards to hit the market. We do not have a specific date, so right now we can only wait, since although the most normal thing would be for these versions to arrive, there is also the possibility that they will not.

What can we expect from the GeForce RTX 40?

Well, important improvements, both at the level of architecture and the manufacturing process. This new generation of graphics will use the Ada Lovelace architecture which, if all the predictions are met, will be a minor evolution of Ampere, and the latest monolithic core architecture from NVIDIA. The entire GeForce RTX 40 series will, in theory, be built under the TSMC 5nm node, which would be a notable leap from Samsung’s 8nm process that Ampere uses.

According to various rumors, the GeForce RTX 4090 will have a total of 18,432 shaders, an incredible figure that would have seemed impossible to us about a couple of years ago, but that today, nevertheless, is something perfectly viable. NVIDIA has it relatively easy if you keep the 128 shaders per SM unit, and if you properly take advantage of the possibilities that the jump to the 5nm node will give you.

It is impossible to anticipate what performance improvement Ada Lovelace will be able to offer thanks to the classics architecture level improvements, and the refinement of various elements at the silicon level, but it goes without saying that, when we know, we will be among the first to tell you.

Otherwise, you might think that NVIDIA will keep the specialized hardware division that we saw at Turing and Ampere, which means that Ada Lovelace will also have a certain number of tensor cores for artificial intelligence tasks and RT cores for ray tracing.

To liven up the wait, the green giant will launch, between the end of this year and the beginning of next year, the GeForce RTX 30 Super, a minor revision of its main graphics cards for general consumption. It has not yet been confirmed which models NVIDIA could launch, but everything seems to indicate that we will see at least one RTX 3060 Super, one RTX 3070 Super and one RTX 3080 Super. The specifications have not transcended, but all of them should be halfway between the standard models and the Ti versions.