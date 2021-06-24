The GeForce RTX 3060 is NVIDIA’s flagship graphics card for the mid-range. This model uses the Ampere architecture, which means that its GPU is manufactured in 8nm process, and it has 3,584 shaders, 112 texturing units, 48 ​​rasterization units, 112 tensor cores, 28 RT cores, 192-bit bus and has 12 GB of GDDR6 memory at 15 GHz, which leaves us with a bandwidth of 360 GB / s, and a gross power of 12.74 TFLOPs in FP32 at their default frequencies.

In terms of gross performance, the GeForce RTX 3060 is slightly above the RTX 2070, and is almost on the same level as the RX 5700 XT from AMD. However, it has the advantage of having third-generation RT cores, responsible for accelerating ray tracing, and second-generation tensor cores, which accelerate tasks associated with artificial intelligence, inference and deep learning, and provide support second generation DLSS.

Taking into account what it offers, and that its recommended price starts in the 335 euros, the RTX 3060 is quite an interesting option. Unfortunately, its availability has been quite limited, something that, coupled with the high demand from the cryptocurrency mining sector, has made it almost impossible to get a unit at a reasonable price. Fortunately, the downtrend in the cryptocurrency market, and NVIDIA’s efforts to improve production, could change this scenario in the short term.

GeForce RTX 3060 will have higher availability

And this will be possible thanks to the increase in production, although the first batch of GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards will be used mainly to cover the needs of cybercafes in the Asian continent. The subsequent games, which will arrive in different waves, will target the general consumer market, and they will end up having a considerable impact on the retail channel.

All this means that it is likely, if the downward trend in the cryptocurrency sector continues, that in the final stretch of this year we can start to find units of the GeForce RTX 3060 with prices increasingly closer to that recommended by NVIDIA. It is, without a doubt, good news, especially for those users who are looking for a graphics card capable of offering good performance, that is compatible with the latest technologies in the sector and that has, however, a contained price.

The GeForce RTX 3060 is capable of moving current games smoothly in both 1080p and 1440p with maximum qualities, without any problem, and it even defends itself in 2160p (4K) resolution, although in this case we will have to adjust the graphic quality or settle for an average rate of between 30 and 45 FPS in the most demanding games. It is a recommended purchase if we are going to upgrade from a GTX 1070-Radeon RX Vega 56 or lower.